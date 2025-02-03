He’s now six games into a Pompey stay which is increasingly catching the eye.

But Blues fans who are really starting to appreciate the defensive solidity of Rob Atkinson, are set to be disappointed over the message being sent by the centre-back’s parent club over his future.

The man who arrived on loan from Championship rivals Bristol City for the rest of the season at the start of last month, has been steadily building into his comeback after 23 months without a senior appearance.

Pompey defender Rob Atkinson, who’s on loan from Bristol City. | IMAGO/Pro Sports Images

A ruptured anterior cruciate ligament injury picked up at Sunderland was the cause of the 26-year-old’s lengthy period on the sidelines.

With Atkinson coming back to fitness at the end of last year, getting some friendly action under his belt and featuring on the bench for his parent club, the next stage of his return was viewed as getting game time away from Ashton Gate.

Pompey quickly moved when it was apparent the 6ft 3im man was available, with John Mousinho bringing in his former Oxford United team-mate.

And now it’s becoming apparent why the Blues boss was so keen to do so, as Atkinson produces some combative and no-nonsense displays.

Arguably his best Pompey performance came against Burnley on Saturday, in an impressive link-up with Conor Shaughnessy - who was making his first start for five months.

That has now got the Fratton faithful thinking about potential long-term opportunities with Atkinson, who signed a deal until the summer of 2026 with Bristol City a couple of months after suffering his injury.

Long-term plans

It seems, however, the former Eastleigh man is still in the long-term plans of boss Liam Manning with Pompey’s Championship rivals.

Bristol City last night issued a statement over their transfer window strategy, as we approach the final hours of recruitment business.

Within the statement was an update on the club’s position on all of their players currently out on loan.

And when it comes to Atkinson, there was a clear view over the defender affecting the first-team picture with the Robins next season.

In a 32-word update on their plans for Atkinson, Bristol City said: ‘After a long absence due to injury, it is vital for Rob to play some games to prove his fitness and give him the platform to impact our first team next season.’