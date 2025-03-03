Don't judge him on Luton: So how well is new Portsmouth signing performing after exciting Sunderland switch?
A damning indictment of the state of the playing surface which hosted the dreadful spectacle of Pompey’s clash with Luton on Saturday.
The pitch and the Hatters’ relegation-threatened circumstances certainly weren’t conducive to a free-flowing game of football to delight the fans. More attritional than attractive.
As a consequence, the occasion was never going to bring the best out of somebody possessing the ball-playing talents of Adil Aouchiche.
Indeed, while The News gave man-of-the-match to Regan Poole, a PompeyNewsNow poll crowned Connor Ogilvie as the winner. Incidentally, Luton’s sponsors named centre-half Kal Naismith as their choice.
The fact three defenders earned such recognition during a 1-0 outcome perfectly encapsulated that this wasn’t a fixture for attacking players. Even the in-form Josh Murphy was substituted after 63 minutes.
Representing a second start for Aouchiche - and fifth overall - the Fratton faithful are still waiting for lift-off from their Sunderland loanee who arrived in the final days of the January transfer window. Although he can be excused for Kenilworth Road.
Following Callum Lang’s season-ending hamstring injury, the door is now open for the Frenchman to cement that number 10 role for the remainder of the campaign. In truth, there are few alternatives.
With Pompey providing the regular starting spot which had eluded him at the Stadium of Light this season, coupled with John Mousinho’s immense faith in the attacker’s talents, he will rightly be presented with time and opportunity.
The very nature of the Sunderland man’s footballing strengths inevitably dictates some games will be not favourable, Luton being a case in point.
It was an observation Mousinho made following the unfortunate 2-1 defeat at Sheffield United last month, when Aouchiche featured off the bench for an 18-minute Blues debut.
‘I thought he was fine, we were hoping that he would come on at 1-1 and the game would open up,’ Pompey’s head coach told The News at the time.
‘As soon as Sheffield United scored, they closed the game off, went to a back five and killed the game effectively.
‘It wasn’t necessarily a game at that point for a 10 to come on and do a huge amount. If it had stayed at 1-1 I think that is when we would have seen the best of Adil.’
What Aouchiche brings to Pompey
From his five outings so far, it is clear Aouchiche possesses an excellent work-rate, a willingness to chase and harry, and some lovely touches - all excellent characteristics shared by the much-missed Lang.
Whether the newcomer can also replicate Pompey’s leading scorer’s goal threat remains to be seen. Although, with just five career league goals to his name, that seems doubtful.
Nonetheless, the former France under-20 international can bring a guile and craft to a key position behind Colby Bishop, whereas Mousinho has used the versatile Lang out wide on occasions.
Undoubtedly there have been glimpses of skill and vision, a willingness to drive with the ball and an appetite for work-rate, which will always be looked favourable upon by the Fratton faithful.
The first goal and that maiden assist have still to arrive in Pompey colours, although Mousinho’s men have won three of the five matches the 22-year-old has appeared in to date.
Clearly these are still early days, yet first impressions have been favourable, with aspects of Aouchiche’s play to be encouraged about. It has been a promising start, nothing more, nothing less.
And, of course, not every match will be like Luton. Thankfully.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.