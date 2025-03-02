The unmistakable spectacle of a bird of prey soared serenely over Kenilworth Road, floating in the sea-blue sky.

Despite occupying a bird’s-eye view of proceedings down below, the best seat in the house was soon vacated, frustratingly before the identity of the observer could be verified.

Perhaps duty called, with dinner to capture, albeit it was more likely he opted to depart purely in the interests of self-preservation before even more errant balls were booted dangerously in his hovering vicinity.

In truth, the calibre of the Championship match within his sights wasn’t particularly engrossing, certainly not worth running a risk to life.

Pompey’s playing style has recently been called into question by disgusted managers, yet both sides - and a deteriorating playing surface - contributed to a hard watch at Luton on Saturday.

Following the heights of three successive victories, the Blues came crashing back down to earth in an abject game, with the visitors weighing in with a desperately poor performance.

Unlike the unidentified bird of prey, the 1,323 travelling faithful couldn’t fly off for a bite to eat when the whim took them. They had to remain until the bitter, bitter end.

Understandably, the Hatters were desperate for victory, with a run of 13 matches without a win dumping them out of the FA Cup and anchoring them to the foot of the Championship.

Of that Hatters starting XI, five survivors faced John Mousinho’s men on Saturday, with one of those remaining, Jordan Clark, proving to be the match winner they have searched for since December 20.

So much for new manager bounce, January appointment Matt Bloomfield had overseen the capture of just three points from eight matches, none of which victories, since his switch from League One leaders Wycombe.

Pompey scramble the ball clear during their 1-0 defeat at Luton. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Roared on by a vociferous home crowd which sounded double the 11,616 present at times, Luton had the stomach for a scrap. Already 11 points behind the Blues, how they needed a win, by hook or by crook. Substance over style.

Fortunately they encountered Mousinho’s men on a day when they lacked heart and were far too easily dominated. Unacceptably, Luton wanted it more.

Admittedly, both goalkeepers were spectators and, in a fixture which contained just one decent goal-scoring opportunity for each side, it was the hosts who gleefully took advantage of theirs.

Sadly, on 86 minutes, Connor Ogilvie sent his free header over the bar from around seven yards out from substitute Christian Saydee’s right-wing cross.

However, the Hatters were worthy winners. They largely dictated a grim game, bossing a worryingly lethargic midfield area and demonstrating considerable more fight and desire to achieve a crucial three points.

Granted, Pompey had once again been reduced to scrambling around for a centre-half partnership, with Hayden Matthews and Rob Atkinson joining Conor Shaughnessy on the sidelines.

Yet the subsequent defeat should not be blamed on the Blues’ defensive unit. Rather it emanated from a poor Josh Murphy 25-minute free-kick at the other end of the pitch which was topped and gained little height or distance.

Comfortably defended by Luton, they ruthlessly hit the visitors on the break through Clark driving forward, while the vast majority of Pompey’s team desperately gave chase.

Subsequently Isaiah Brown’s left-wing cross was diverted onto his own post by a rapidly retreating Pack, also putting a diving Nicolas Schmid out of action, and Clark pounced to net the rebound.

The manner of the game’s decisive juncture perfectly summed up proceedings, not that Luton will care. It was priceless in the context of their challenge to avoid successive relegations.

Nonetheless, Pack has become a scapegoat of late, having answered Mousinho’s SOS to operate in an unfamiliar role to help a team devastated by centre-half absences. While some will blame his clumsiness in that moment, the truth is plenty of his team-mates were far more culpable.

The Blues’ midfield were bafflingly ineffective, particularly centrally, with Andre Dozzell barely involved and Isaac Hayden’s erratic start to life at his new club continuing. They spent the game chasing shadows and influencing absolutely nothing.

Matt Ritchie was so infuriatingly anonymous, he was withdrawn at half-time for Kaide Gordon, who at least put a cross into the box, while Josh Murphy was kicked out of the game by Christ Makosso, with referee Sam Allison unsympathetic.

Colby Bishop was barely presented with the ball, while Adil Aouchiche put in plenty of effort, but was never able to put his foot on the ball, albeit it probably wasn’t the game for guile.

Still, it would be harsh to be too critical of Pompey overall, who remain eight points clear of the relegation zone following their impressive recent rejuvenation.

The game will quickly be forgotten, although let us hope the deficiencies of a dreadful performance remains etched in their minds.