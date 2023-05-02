The Blues director held firm amid a serious of comments sent his way after making the decision to engage with one fan on the social media platform.

Three tweets were posted by the American, who will travel across the Atlantic to be at Pompey’s final game of the season against Wycombe on Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pompey director Eric Eisner

Eisner also insisted the desire to get out of League One after six successive years – another topic broached – is something ‘we can all agree on’.

It was a full-on interaction that lasted just over 15 minutes – and one that was prompted when the club’s owners were accused of not affording the fans any time on their forthcoming trip to PO4.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

@CharlieFarnsba9 wrote: ‘So, @eric_eisner and @acredman will be at #Pompey next Sunday but the planned TGFC (Tony Goodall Fans’ Conference) meeting will now not go ahead as time will be limited. Really?? An ideal opportunity for them to discuss with the fan groups but cannot afford the fans any time? I wonder…’.

But feeling that such a comment was unjust, Eisner replied: ‘I can always afford the fans time and will always afford the fans time to be clear.

‘There is a big event in the UK this Saturday and the game is Sunday early. Nobody is ducking anybody just to be clear. Fans are the heartbeat of the club and we love and respect that greatly.’

That led to a serious of replies from Pompey fans, including this one from @Perry_PFC, which read: ‘Nice one Eric but we’re still in league one mate …’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And within a matter of minutes, the club director responded with a two-pronged tweet.

His next comment read: ‘With a Fratton Park that is back to capacity (it was about to be greatly reduced), a new training ground (never owned one as a club before) and have backed each manager as they have all said on record. So at some point the pieces will fall into place and we get out finally+agreed!’

He then followed that up by saying: ‘+ funded all loses with equity (no loans, no debt) thru Covid. Those we’re tough times for a club those years. I think we have yet to see all the fallout from Covid for clubs. Not average times. That said we all want out of league one. That’s is a fact we can all agree on!!!!’

While Eisner made the decision to end his involvement there, the debate has continued among Blues supporters, with the initial short, sharp exchange now recording more than 110,000 Twitter views.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 50-year-old’s latest decision to interact with fans follows two recent social media posts by Pompey chairman Michael Eisner.

Tweeting after the Blues’ recent 1-1 draw at Oxford, he wrote ‘I rarely tweet when we lose [sic], but I have to say, it’s disappointing the way we’ve been playing lately.’

That was then followed by an Instagram post that offered Pompey fans hope heading into the summer transfer window.

The 81-year-old responded to one supporter’s comment that ‘those fans deserve better’ following a club post thanking everyone for their support on the road this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eisner said: ‘I agree’, before insisting that loyalty had to be matched with a good summer transfer window.