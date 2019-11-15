Impressive overhead footage of the work carried out on Fratton Park’s South Stand has emerged.

Euroclad Group – a leading international supplier of architectural metal building solutions to the construction industry – have upload video of the ‘completed’ job on YouTube, following the refurbishment of the stand’s roof.

Cladding was also enhanced to the back of the structure, which was built for £20,000 back in 1925, as the Blues’ Tornante owners invested a six-fugure sum into this phase of their Fratton Park vision.

The significant upgrade started back in March and included the erection of new floodlights along the stand’s new-look 360-foot long roof.

They replaced the 57-year-old, 35m-high floodlights that overlooked the ground and were decommissioned at the end of last season.

Pompey also submitted a planning application to the city council in May for the erection of a new TV gantry at the top of the Archibald Leitch-designed stand.

PMC Construction managed the design and build, with Euroclad and Industrial Roofing, Cladding and Consultancy Ltd also key partners in the project.

The Euroclad footage of the completed phase was uploaded to YouTube on Tuesday, November 12 - and provides details of what went into the construction.

For example, it reveals that a new 2,300m-squared Euroclad Trapezoidal roof was installed, while cladding at the back – aimed to prevent rain leaking through and flooding – ‘provides a fire-rated wall’.

The roof is also painted Blue, which stands out amid the grey structures overlooking the Fratton End, North Stand and Milton End frames.

A general view of the South Stand at Fratton Park

On portsmouth.co.uk today, Pompey chief executive Mark Catlin revealed the potential redevelopment of Fratton train station is pivotal to fulfilling the club’s grand vision for Fratton Park.

He also lifted the lid on why the Blues are purchasing property around Fratton Park.