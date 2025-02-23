Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Pompey and QPR fans have been having their say on Saturday’s events at Fratton Park. Here’s a selection of their views on X, formerly Twitter.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Frustrating game. Even at our worst we should be beating Portsmouth. Just win as many games as possible now, for a good foundation for next season. @QprFin

Deserved loss, you can’t play like that and expect to take anything from the game. Portsmouth the worst team I’ve seen double us since Peterborough all those years ago. #QPR @JackM_QPR

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘How we losing to teams like Portsmouth’ why are QPR fans acting like they’re in the play-offs and we’re rock bottom? @HarvMarksy

Someone tell QPR we have a game today absolute Shocking no excuse with the break we’ve had and Portsmouth are bang average #QPR @Andy_Coyle6

Whatever happens this season, you can’t fault the effort of #Pompey’s players @Bunkybowers

Match Report: One team died for the cause, the other didn’t. Simple as that. It wasn’t pretty but it was effective. Portsmouth worked their arses off and deserved the win. Back to the pub. #Pompey #QPR @SteveH1982

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

#qpr probably best away fans I've seen this season. Actually sung when they were losing. #pompey @HenryII90359048

Portsmouth rolled up their sleeves & we just scratched our arses. I hated that team today. Only players for me justifying their place was Ronnie & Lloyd when he came on Played right into their hands with continual hoofing. Ref didn't help but such a bad day. One to forget #QPR @bwoodbridge33

‘Good atmosphere’

Portsmouth Football Club are closer to 9th place than they are the bottom three. Giving John Mousinho the keys to the city wouldn’t be enough. Give that man HMS Victory. Rename the Spinnaker Tower after him. The job he continues to do is nothing short of supreme. #Pompey @Thomas_2791

Poor away performance. Looked like Portsmouth wanted it more than us. Colback and Lloyd should be starting any away games we know that are going to be scrappy or in a good atmosphere #QPR @colinjohnlester