'Even at our worst we should beat Portsmouth...QPR acting like they're in play-offs': Faithfuls react
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Frustrating game. Even at our worst we should be beating Portsmouth. Just win as many games as possible now, for a good foundation for next season. @QprFin
Deserved loss, you can’t play like that and expect to take anything from the game. Portsmouth the worst team I’ve seen double us since Peterborough all those years ago. #QPR @JackM_QPR
‘How we losing to teams like Portsmouth’ why are QPR fans acting like they’re in the play-offs and we’re rock bottom? @HarvMarksy
Someone tell QPR we have a game today absolute Shocking no excuse with the break we’ve had and Portsmouth are bang average #QPR @Andy_Coyle6
Whatever happens this season, you can’t fault the effort of #Pompey’s players @Bunkybowers
Match Report: One team died for the cause, the other didn’t. Simple as that. It wasn’t pretty but it was effective. Portsmouth worked their arses off and deserved the win. Back to the pub. #Pompey #QPR @SteveH1982
#qpr probably best away fans I've seen this season. Actually sung when they were losing. #pompey @HenryII90359048
Portsmouth rolled up their sleeves & we just scratched our arses. I hated that team today. Only players for me justifying their place was Ronnie & Lloyd when he came on Played right into their hands with continual hoofing. Ref didn't help but such a bad day. One to forget #QPR @bwoodbridge33
‘Good atmosphere’
Portsmouth Football Club are closer to 9th place than they are the bottom three. Giving John Mousinho the keys to the city wouldn’t be enough. Give that man HMS Victory. Rename the Spinnaker Tower after him. The job he continues to do is nothing short of supreme. #Pompey @Thomas_2791
Poor away performance. Looked like Portsmouth wanted it more than us. Colback and Lloyd should be starting any away games we know that are going to be scrappy or in a good atmosphere #QPR @colinjohnlester
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.