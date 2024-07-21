Pompey are busy preparing for life in the Championship. They won the League One title last season under John Mousinho and went up along with Derby County and Oxford United.

The trio replaced Birmingham City, Huddersfield Town and Rotherham United in the second tier, whilst Sheffield United, Burnley and Luton Town were all relegated from the Premier League, with Leicester City, Ipswich Town and Southampton heading the other way.

Pompey have made a few signings so far this summer and have the chance to land more over the coming weeks. Here is a look at every done deal so far in their league…

1 . Blackburn Rovers Ins: Aodhan Doherty, Linfield Jack Barrett, Everton Outs: Sam Barnes - Barrow, free Lenni Cirino - Released Jay Haddow - Released Ethan Walker - Ayr United, free Ben Fyles - Released Jared Harlock - Released Ben Thirkill - Released Charlie Weston - Released Leopold Wahlstedt - AGF Aarhus, undisclosed | Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Bristol City IN Fally Mayulu - Rapid Vienna, undisclosed Yu Hirakawa - Bristol City, loan Sinclair Armstrong - QPR Yu Hirakawa - Machida Zelvia OUT Jamie Knight-Lebel - Crewe, loan Ephraim Yeboah - Doncaster, loan Andy King - Retired Marlee Francois - Released Duncan Idehen - Released Matty James - Released Dylan Kadji - Released Andreas Weimann - Released Seb Palmer-Houlden - Dundee, loan Harvey Wilds-Richardson - Bath City, loan | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Burnley IN Maxime Esteve - Montpellier, undisclosed Mike Tresor - Genk, undisclosed Shurandy Sambo - PSV, free Kamarni Ryan - Arsenal, free Johann Berg Gudmundsson - new deal signed Andreas Hountondji - SM Caen Lucas Pires - Santos Vaclav Hladky - Ipswich Town, free Out Rohan Vaughan - QPR, free Bailey Peacock-Farrell - Birmingham, undisclosed Jack Cork - Released Marcel Lewis - Released Mikey O'Neill - Released Charlie Taylor - Southampton, free Ari Muric - Ipswich Town | Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . Cardiff City IN Chris Willock, QPR, free Calum Chambers, Aston Villa OUT Oliver Denham - Released Rohan Luthra - Released Sheyi Ojo - Released Romaine Sawyers - Released Jai Semenyo - Released Chanka Zimba - Released Ebo Adams - Derby County | Getty Images Photo Sales