Pompey are busy preparing for life in the Championship. They won the League One title last season under John Mousinho and went up along with Derby County and Oxford United.
The trio replaced Birmingham City, Huddersfield Town and Rotherham United in the second tier, whilst Sheffield United, Burnley and Luton Town were all relegated from the Premier League, with Leicester City, Ipswich Town and Southampton heading the other way.
Pompey have made a few signings so far this summer and have the chance to land more over the coming weeks. Here is a look at every done deal so far in their league…
1. Blackburn Rovers
Ins: Aodhan Doherty, Linfield
Jack Barrett, Everton
Outs: Sam Barnes - Barrow, free
Lenni Cirino - Released
Jay Haddow - Released
Ethan Walker - Ayr United, free
Ben Fyles - Released
Jared Harlock - Released
Ben Thirkill - Released
Charlie Weston - Released
Leopold Wahlstedt - AGF Aarhus, undisclosed | Getty Images
2. Bristol City
IN
Fally Mayulu - Rapid Vienna, undisclosed
Yu Hirakawa - Bristol City, loan
Sinclair Armstrong - QPR
Yu Hirakawa - Machida Zelvia
OUT
Jamie Knight-Lebel - Crewe, loan
Ephraim Yeboah - Doncaster, loan
Andy King - Retired
Marlee Francois - Released
Duncan Idehen - Released
Matty James - Released
Dylan Kadji - Released
Andreas Weimann - Released
Seb Palmer-Houlden - Dundee, loan
Harvey Wilds-Richardson - Bath City, loan | Getty Images
3. Burnley
IN
Maxime Esteve - Montpellier, undisclosed
Mike Tresor - Genk, undisclosed
Shurandy Sambo - PSV, free
Kamarni Ryan - Arsenal, free
Johann Berg Gudmundsson - new deal signed
Andreas Hountondji - SM Caen
Lucas Pires - Santos
Vaclav Hladky - Ipswich Town, free
Out
Rohan Vaughan - QPR, free
Bailey Peacock-Farrell - Birmingham, undisclosed
Jack Cork - Released
Marcel Lewis - Released
Mikey O'Neill - Released
Charlie Taylor - Southampton, free
Ari Muric - Ipswich Town | Getty Images
4. Cardiff City
IN
Chris Willock, QPR, free
Calum Chambers, Aston Villa
OUT
Oliver Denham - Released
Rohan Luthra - Released
Sheyi Ojo - Released
Romaine Sawyers - Released
Jai Semenyo - Released
Chanka Zimba - Released
Ebo Adams - Derby County | Getty Images
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.