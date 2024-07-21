Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

John Mousinho has heaped praise on Ryley Towler but confessed the defender’s 40-yard wonder goal against the Hawks took him by surprise.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 22-year-old stole the show at Westleigh Park on Friday night thanks to his stunning effort in the Blues’ 3-1 victory against their neighbours.

Picking the ball up from the edge of Pompey’s 18-yard box, the centre-back drove forward with pace as he retained possession, dropped a shoulder to bypass a challenge from an incoming Hawks player, before unleashing an inch-perfect lob after spotting the home keeper off his line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former Bristol City defender will probably never score a better goal in his life - and it all came after being asked to skipper the Blues for their second pre-season game of the summer.

Mousinho admitted driving the ball out from the back to initiate an attack was something the popular defender has in his armoury. What happened after that came as a total shock, though!

Watch on Shots! Pompey Talk: Transfer window latest

The Pompey boss said: ‘I knew that driving out from the back was something he had in his locker. He dropped his shoulder really, really well and he was very comfortable in possession, dealing with the physical threat (the Hawks had) really well.

‘I’m not entirely sure he had the 40-yard lob in the locker, but it was a really, really good goal.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whether or not Towler’s goal and overall display at Westleigh Park is enough to convince the Blues to keep him as part of their Championship plans next season remains to be seen. A development loan has been touted for the defender, who featured just 11 times in all competitions last season. Just three of those came as league starts as he dropped behind the likes if Conor Shaughnessy, Sean Raggett, Regan Poole and Tom McIntyre in the Fratton Park pecking order.

Despite his lack of game time over the past 12 months, the former AFC Wimbledon loanee remains highly-rated at PO4 - as evidenced by the praise Mousinho heaped on his shoulders at the final whistle on Friday night.

When asked why Towler was named captain for the game, the Blues boss said: ‘I think Ryley has come back in really good nick. He had a really, really tough season last year but he kept his head high and was a massive part of the squad that ended up winning the league.

‘Whether he felt that or not, I don’t know, but the way he conducted himself last season, the way that he conducted himself in pre-season, I think he’s thoroughly deserved it. Ryley is a player who we want to keep encouraging those leadership qualities to come out.

‘I think he was the outstanding candidate on the pitch and I think he led the boys very well and he deserved his goal.’