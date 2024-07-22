Pompey are busy preparing for the start of the new Championship season. They won the League One title in the last campaign and went up along with Derby County and Oxford United.

John Mousinho has done a very impressive job since taking over at Fratton Park and has been a busy man bolstering his ranks this summer. The likes of Jordan WIlliams, Josh Murphy, Sam Silvera and Jordan Archer have joined recently, with more potentially on the way in the near future.

Here is a look at the market values of every Pompey player in their squad from football data website Transfermarkt...