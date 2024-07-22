Crystal Palace’s David Ozoh | Getty Images

Latest transfer news and rumours from around the Championship regarding Pompey’s rivals

Pompey’s first game of the new 2024/25 season is an away trip to Elland Road to face Leeds United. John Mousinho guided them to the League One title in the last campaign.

They went up to the Championship along with Derby County and Oxford United. Here is a look at some of the latest transfer news and rumours from around the division...

Plymouth Argyle want striker

Plymouth Argyle are interested in a loan move for Liverpool striker Jayden Danns this summer, according to a report by TEAMtalk. The Pilgrims are in the hunt for some more signings under new boss Wayne Rooney.

Danns, who is 18-years-old, has risen up through the academy ranks at Anfield. He has made five first-team appearances for the Reds in all competitions and has scored two goals.

Rooney could see the teenager as someone who would bolster his attacking department ahead of the new campaign.

Derby County to land midfielder

Derby are set to win the race for Crystal Palace midfielder David Ozoh on loan ahead of the likes of Plymouth and Luton Town, as per London News Online. The Rams came second behind Pompey last term and are eyeing more additions under Paul Warne.

Ozoh, who is 19-years-old, was born in Valencia, Spain, but is an England youth international. He has progressed through the Eagles’ academy and has played 13 times for their senior team. However, he is now poised to link up with the Rams to get some regular game time in the Football League. Assuming they get a deal over the line, he will give Warne’s side more competition and depth in the middle of the park.

Sheffield United offer striker new deal

The Star report Sheffield United have offered Oli McBurnie a new contract. The striker saw his deal at Bramall Lane expire at the end of June and he is now technically a free agent.

The former Swansea City man will now be weighing up his options in the game and has a big decision to make. McBurnie joined the Blades in 2019 and has scored 29 goals in 159 games for the South Yorkshire outfit in all competitions, six of which came last season as they were relegated from the Premier League.

Chris Wilder’s side finished in the bottom three along with Burnley and Luton Town. They have been busy over recent times on the transfer front and have snapped up Jamie Shackleton, Sam McCallum, Kieffer Moore and Callum O’Hare.

Sheffield United have lost right-back Jayden Bogle to Leeds United though. Wilder has said: “Yeah, he certainly has so that was one that was a disappointing one to lose but we move on. He ran his contract down so this is the difficult part of it, the position clubs get put into.

“Absolutely 100 per cent in an ideal world you don’t want players to run their contracts down but I can’t force him, can’t put a gun to his head and a pen in his hand to sign a contract at Sheffield United.”