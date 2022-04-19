The Shrimps scored a controversial 93rd minute equaliser through Jonah Ayunga, cancelling out a 41st minute Sean Raggett volley.

The draw widens the gap between them and the dropzone, moving three points above Fleetwood who currently occupy the final relegation place, while the Blues now have an uncatchable gap the play-off places.

Adams’ men controlled the early proceedings of the contest with Gavin Bazunu producing a fine save to stop Arthur Gnahoua before denying Cole Stockton twice.

Although the Blues took the lead late in the first half, the hosts continued their momentum into the second period and finally broke the sturdy Pompey defence, levelling the contest in added time.

With the Shrimps having 10 more shots than Danny Cowley’s men, the former Plymouth boss believed his side deserved to win by ‘four or five’.

Speaking to the club’s official website, Adams said. ‘We definitely deserved to win the game because if you look at their goalkeeper, he’s made some really outstanding saves.

‘We had 19 attempts on goals compared to Portsmouth’s nine so that tells you how dominant we were in the game.

‘We had so many good opportunities to win the game by a greater margin and we deserved more than a point. We deserved all three.

‘I am disappointed we didn’t get all three points because of how dominant we were in the afternoon.

‘Portsmouth are a very good side but they didn’t cause us much trouble today and that’s testament to the team but on the flipside, the amount of good opportunities we had.’

‘If we had won four or five no one could’ve complained because we were outstanding all over the pitch and it was an excellent performance from us.’

The Easter Monday fixture also saw a packed out Mazuma Stadium with 4,893 home supporters, while 806 of the Blue Army made the 580-mile round trip to Lancashire.

And Adams admits the home faithful should’ve seen their side pick up all three points.

‘I believe it was the record home attendance since they moved to the ground and that just shows the support the fans have for the football club.