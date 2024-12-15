This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Kit Symons has revealed how he was once ‘guaranteed’ an England cap - despite having played 15 times for Wales.

The classy central defender racked up 205 appearances for Pompey, in addition to making his international debut for The Dragons at the age of 20.

However, by 1995 he was weighing up his Blues future following the departure of Jim Smith and put in touch with colourful agent Eric ‘Monster, monster’ Hall to potentially represent him in a transfer.

According to Symons in new book Played Up Pompey Four, the Fratton Park meeting with the flamboyant cigar-chomping character didn’t exactly go according to plan.

Former Pompey player Kit Symon was once 'guaranteed' an England cap - despite being a Wales international. Picture: Empics | EMPICS

Mainly through Hall’s promise that the 24-year-old would receive England recognition if he agreed to sign up as his client.

‘Not only was our new manager perfectly happy for me to go, but since Jim’s sacking in February 1995, I was also reasonably willing to leave.

‘Within six weeks of Fenwick’s arrival, he arranged for me to have a chat with his agent, the late Eric Hall, which turned out to be one of the funniest conversations in the world.

‘Following a 3-2 win over Millwall at Fratton Park, Eric asked if we could go somewhere quiet and, with me wanting to stir it up a bit, I suggested the corner of an executive lounge, knowing it would be packed, with everyone looking over.

‘So there he was, saying: “Kidda, kidda, and I can guarantee you a monster, monster move to a monster, monster club for monster, monster money”. I was “Yeah, yeah right”.

‘He continued: “Kidda, kidda, and I can guarantee you an England cap”. I replied: “No Eric, I don’t think so. You can’t”. When he asked why, I pointed out that I had already played 15 times for Wales!

‘He told himself off by repeating “Schmuck, schmuck” and I thought to myself: “Mate, you don’t even know who I am. You’re just here for a quick buck”.

The late agent Eric 'Monster, monster' Hall. Picture: Allsport UK/Allsport | Getty Images

‘Well, after that meeting he didn’t become my agent, although my 13-year association with the Blues was nearing its end.

‘The aim had been to reach the Premier League with Pompey under Jim Smith, yet, when it became apparent that would never happen, it was clear I needed to move away to achieve my ambition.’

Symons, who went on to total 36 Wales caps, eventually left Pompey for Manchester City in August 1995 in a deal valued at £1.8m, with the Blues receiving £900,000 plus Fitzroy Simpson and Carl Griffiths in part exchange.

And the Hall of Famer still regrets not achieving Pompey success under Smith after losing the 1992 FA Cup semi-finals and the 1992-93 Division One play-off semi-finals.

He added: ‘Now I’m not one for regrets, but I look back on that era and think what could have been. We should have gone up automatically that season.

Kit Symons returned to Fratton Park in September for the launch of Played Up Pompey Four. Picture: Steve Reid | Steve Reid

‘We had lost in an FA Cup semi-final and then, the following year, missed out on automatic promotion to the Premier League on goals scored, with West Ham United instead claiming second place.

‘We had finished 12 points ahead of Leicester City, out of sight, yet were now meeting them in the semi-finals of the Division One play-offs. It was still in the early days of the play-off format and I remember thinking what a load of rubbish the idea was.

‘Later in my career, I finished sixth with Crystal Palace and we reached the Premier League by beating West Ham in the 2004 Championship play-off final, so it evens itself.’

Played Up Pompey Four is priced £18.99 and available from the Pompey Store and Waterstone’s in Portsmouth, Fareham, Chichester, Petersfield and Whiteley.

The paperback version of Played Up Pompey (£5) and Played Up Pompey Three (£10) are also still available - email [email protected]