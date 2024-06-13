Ex-Portsmouth star and Birmingham City coach lands new MLS role
and live on Freeview channel 276
Former Pompey star Carl Robinson has been announced as the newest member of Atlanta United’s coaching staff. The 47-year-old will join interim head coach Rob Valentino’s staff as an assistant coach six months after being sacked from Birmingham City along with Wayne Rooney.
Th ex-Wales international midfielder Robinson was part of the Fratton Park squad between 2002 and 2004 but spent a large amount of his time out on loan with Sheffield Wednesday, Walsall, Rotherham, Sheffield United and Sunderland before moving to the latter on a permanent basis in 2004.
Robinson, who also counts Wolves, Sunderland and Norwich among his former clubs, made just 17 appearances for the Blues but was part of Harry Redknapp’s entertaining Pompey side that claimed the First Division title in 2002/03 with 98 points, scoring 97 goals in the process.
Following his on-pitch career, in which he made 52 appearances for Wales, Robinson began coaching, starting out with Vancouver Whitecaps as an assistant coach. He was named head coach after two seasons and during his time at the club, the ex-Blues midfielder led Vancouver to three MLS Cup Playoff appearances in four season, as well as the club’s first-ever Canadian Cup championship in 2015 and it’s first ever-appearances in a CONCACAF Champions Cup.
After nearly 200 matches with Vancouver, Robinson headed to Australia after signing a three-and-a-half year deal to coach Newcastle Jets. Eight months later, however, it emerged he was in talks with Western Sydney with whom he remained until being relieved of his duties two years later.
Robinson then returned to the US and worked under Wayne Rooney as assistant coach at DC United. He then followed the England legend to Birmingham City but, after just 15 matches, the coaching staff were shown the St Andrew’s door. Atlanta currently sit 13th in the MLS and Robinson’s first match as part of the coaching staff will be a home clash against Houston Dynamo on Sunday 16 June (Saturday 15 June local time).
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.