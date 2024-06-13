Ex-Portsmouth star and Birmingham City coach lands new MLS role

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The former Blues star won promotion to the Premier League in 2002/03 and is now joining MLS side Atlanta United

Former Pompey star Carl Robinson has been announced as the newest member of Atlanta United’s coaching staff. The 47-year-old will join interim head coach Rob Valentino’s staff as an assistant coach six months after being sacked from Birmingham City along with Wayne Rooney.

Th ex-Wales international midfielder Robinson was part of the Fratton Park squad between 2002 and 2004 but spent a large amount of his time out on loan with Sheffield Wednesday, Walsall, Rotherham, Sheffield United and Sunderland before moving to the latter on a permanent basis in 2004.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Robinson, who also counts Wolves, Sunderland and Norwich among his former clubs, made just 17 appearances for the Blues but was part of Harry Redknapp’s entertaining Pompey side that claimed the First Division title in 2002/03 with 98 points, scoring 97 goals in the process.

Following his on-pitch career, in which he made 52 appearances for Wales, Robinson began coaching, starting out with Vancouver Whitecaps as an assistant coach. He was named head coach after two seasons and during his time at the club, the ex-Blues midfielder led Vancouver to three MLS Cup Playoff appearances in four season, as well as the club’s first-ever Canadian Cup championship in 2015 and it’s first ever-appearances in a CONCACAF Champions Cup.

After nearly 200 matches with Vancouver, Robinson headed to Australia after signing a three-and-a-half year deal to coach Newcastle Jets. Eight months later, however, it emerged he was in talks with Western Sydney with whom he remained until being relieved of his duties two years later.