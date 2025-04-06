Faithful all left asking same question of Portsmouth boss after Millwall defeat
Overall Mousinho has done a great job on a budget but shouldn’t be immune from criticism when he makes bad calls. Got an ex international CB on the bench but would rather play a CM there in a tight game against a physical side #Pompey @mark11s
I love Mous, I really do, but 11 defeats in 12 away games means you have to question set up and/or game management, doesn’t it? Leaving 6ft4 Milosevic on the bench against a team who love to put things in the box is odd. This was the ideal game to bring him into the team #Pompey @Thomas_2791
As soon as we equalised Milosevic should have been on, it was obvious Millwall would throw everything at us to get the win and we have proved time and time again we can’t handle the pressure late in games!! #Pompey @capfc11
Got to hope that Atkinson and Shaughnessy are back very very soon. No one else dominates in the air for us and Millwall had two free headers @Bankscarib
More sour grapes from pathetic pleb John Mousinho Pompey manager. Loses the game and decides to have a dig at the Millwall fans. No mention of the Pompey fans screaming abuse at Tanganga. @BillyMillwall
A heartfelt round of applause from the Millwall fans to a raucous rendition of “Let him die” from the Pompey fans towards a stricken Japhet Tanganga. The English Football League remains undefeated at this time. It brings a tear to the eye. @PompeyPedro
Embarrassing from the ref scared of the Millwall, allowing a lot things to flow in their way, but Portsmouth play lacklustre too, awful game really @Extinction559
@Pompey Beaten 3 times this season by Millwall. Mousinho’s tactics and team selections away from home have been a big worry all season. @pfcnick61
Will Pompey ever learn?
Not rating the comments from some #Pompey fans about Blair after that showing. Came on, showed some personality, tried to get at his man, his persistence is what the goal came from. Needs to be stronger, but for a player that’s very low on confidence I thought he did well @jackfurlongg
Will Pompey ever learn? (Rhetorical question - no need to answer). @stevebone1
An away defeat to Millwall, great to see Dozzell scoring again but it was only a consolation, here's hoping we'll nick a couple of points away as it could be the difference between us staying up, very disappointing, PUP. @HazzaTWood96
