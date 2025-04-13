Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Matt Taylor has declared his Pompey Hall of Fame induction a ‘fantastic honour’.

The popular left-sided player was among the latest recipients during a Victory Lounge ceremony overseen by the Pompey History Society on Friday night.

He joined two-time manager Alan Ball and 1939 FA Cup final goal scorer Bert Barlow in being recognised for outstanding service to the Blues.

Taylor netted 29 goals in 203 appearances after arriving at Fratton Park from Luton in June 2002 under Harry Redknapp.

Matt Taylor has been inducted into Pompey's Hall of Fame. | None

The £400,000 fee proved to be a snip as, over the next six seasons, the former England under-21 international established himself as a huge favourite and scorer of some spectacular goals.

He was also a pivotal figure in the 2002-03 Division One title-winning side and the Great Escape in 2005-06, when he netted the decisive penalty at Wigan in the Premier League.

Unfortunately, Taylor was unable to attend the evening, with the side he serves as head coach, Solihull Moors, in action at Southend the following day.

However, in a statement to supporters, he spoke of his delight at receiving the accolade and following in the footsteps of former team-mates Paul Merson, Linvoy Primus, Arjan De Zeeuw and Svetoslav Todorov.

He said: ‘Firstly, please accept my sincerest of apologies that I can’t make it tonight. I really do wish I could have been there in person, but unfortunately I have a big game to prepare for tomorrow.

‘It is a fantastic honour to be inducted into the Hall of Fame at Pompey and something I am extremely proud of.

‘I hope to get to a game next season and I hope I might even be invited on the pitch at half time!

Pompey's annual Former Players Day was held at Fratton Park on Saturday. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

‘Thank you for all your wonderful support and I know the club is going in the right direction. Play Up Pompey!’

Taylor steered his National League team to a 1-0 victory over Southend on Saturday, representing their second victory since his January appointment, moving up to 17th.

England World Cup winner

In the case of Ball, he received an honorary accolade, reserved for those to have served Pompey with distinction in a non-playing capacity.

The England 1966 World Cup winner steered the Blues into the First Division in 1987, before later returning for a second spell in January 1998 to dramatically prevent their drop into the third tier.

Overall, he managed Pompey for 320 games, with former player Paul Hardyman receiving the award on Ball’s behalf of the family.

Finally, Barlow was honoured having achieved the distinction of winning the 1939 FA Cup with the Blues and then the 1948-49 First Division title.

The striker scored 34 times in 114 appearances and was represented on Friday evening by great grandson Craig Springett.

In addition, also present was Peter Higham, the last living member of the 1949-50 First Division title-winning side, who is now aged 94.

Meanwhile, Saturday’s Championship fixture with Derby marked the latest Former Pompey Players’ Day, with the likes of Kevin Dillon, Alan Biley, Chris Burns, Neil Webb, Richie Reynolds, Vince Hilaire and Gavin Maguire among 30 guests of the club.