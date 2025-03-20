The identity of the Pompey Hall of Fame’s latest inductees remains a closely-guarded secret.

However, organisers have loosened their lips to reveal that Kevin Dillon, Alan Biley, Norman Piper and Svetoslav Todorov will also be in attendance at the April 11 dinner.

Following a five-year hiatus, a rebooted Hall of Fame last year returned in style, with Hermann Hreidarsson, Bob Blyth and Dave Coyle recognised.

Another three entrants will now be admitted next month in the Victory Lounge event, although their names are strictly under wraps until the actual evening.

In keeping with the new format, the inductees consist of a living former player and a posthumous award for an ex-footballer.

The third category is an honorary accolade for those who have served the club with distinction in a non-playing capacity, with an ex-Blues manager to be celebrated.

Organised by the Pompey History Society, in conjunction with the Former Players Association, the dinner is raising funds for the Gerry Spraggs Fund, aiming to buy Peter Harris’ two Division One title-winning medals.

A £25,000 target has been set with a December deadline, with £8,000 already collected during ongoing fundraising events.

And the Pompey History Society’s Colin Farmery is hoping for another successful evening on Friday, April 11.

Hermann Hreidarsson was inducted into Pompey's Hall of Fame in April 2024. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

He told The News: ‘We want to give an element of close suspense to the evening, so we won’t be revealing who’s being inducted until on the night.

‘It seemed to work quite well last year. Once people arrived, they kind of sussed it was going to be Hermann, but that gave a bit of an extra buzz about that evening.

‘There will also be a great array of existing Hall of Famers coming along to welcome in new inductees, so people are guaranteed a great evening.

‘We want to make a great night of its own accord, with the bonus that we’re going to be unveiling three people at the event.’

A handful of tickets remain for the Hall of Fame and are priced at £60 for a two-course meal. These are available from here.

Meanwhile, the following day (Saturday, April 12) will mark the club’s Former Players day, with around 40 expected to be presented to the crowd.

Those confirmed include a number of Hall of Famers in addition to Colin Sullivan, David Munks, Paul Hardyman, Ray Crawford, Guy Butters and others.

