Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Supporters of Danish second-tier side Esbjerg have been reacting to news that star striker Elias Sørensen appears to be closing in on a move to Pompey.

Reports in Denmark emerged on Tuesday that the Blues had agreed a fee in the region of 300,000 - 400,000 euros (3m Danish Kroner) for the prolific front man who bagged 23 goals in 17 league appearances last season.

It also been claimed that all that’s stopping Sørensen being announced as a Pompey player is the paper work around his work permit, with the 23-year-old apparently no longer training with the Blue Water Arena outfit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For Pompey fans, the former Newcastle United youngster’s potential PO4 arrival comes at a good time, with the Fratton faithful still coming to terms with news that last season’s top scorer, Colby Bishop, requires heart surgery.

Yet, it’s come as something of a blow to Esbjerg supporters - especially if the reported fee is true. Indeed, they believe that’s well short of the players’ real valuation, with some claiming Sørensen’s worth up to four times that following his heroics in helping the club win promotion from Denmark’s third tier last season.

One person passing his verdict on the supposed deal wrote: ‘It's far too little, he's really worth more than 3million (Danish Krone) on this team in a battle for survival and he can make the difference that makes us come in the top 6 as I see it. It will be an expensive sale for the club, which needs at least 12 million before a sale should become relevant.’

Another commented: ‘It sounds cheap enough, even for a 1st division club. If I were in Esbjerg's management, I would probably have let him see out the remainder of the contract instead.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Also querying the price, this fan commented: ‘Esbjerg are Danish champions in bad merchantmanship. Other clubs would have collected DKK 7-8 million for the same player without any problems.’

This fan hoped Sørensen’s reported sale would come with a big sell-on clause. He wrote: ‘You have to remember that an unhappy player is not motivated to make a difference. It is fine to end the collaboration now. Elias wanted to move on, and you understand him well. We could all have liked a slightly higher selling price, but things don't always go as planned. After all, he is only the top scorer in the 2nd division. (but does it go further - we hope, but we don't know) We have to hope that the resale clause kicks ass.’

Another added: ‘It is not an easy case, you have a striker who is very decisive in matches and who Esbjerg had expected to be an important piece in Esbjerg being able to initially establish themselves at the top of the Nordic Betliga. The player has the opportunity to join a traditional English club, which after some difficult financial years, with several relegations, is on its way to the top again. As a starting point, I also thought that the price was low, but we do not know the factual points in Elias' contract that could play a role. I am sure that the brave West Jutland would have liked to sell him for 8-10 million. if it was possible.’

Finally, this supporter said: ‘He only has 1 year left on his contract. So it makes sense. Even if he wants to leave too.’