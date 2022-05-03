Favourite Pompey strikers vote: Semi-final line-up revealed

Guy Whittingham

Kanu, Paul Walsh, Guy Whittingham and Svetoslav Todorov have come through four rounds to reach the semi-finals – with greats such ss Yakubu, Steve Claridge, Alan Biley, Len Phillips, Ron Saunders and Mark Hateley falling by the wayside along the way.

So which of these 90s and 00s goal heroes will make the final? That’s for you to decide.

The semi-final draw has been made and it is this:

Svetoslav Todorov

Kanu v Guy Whittingham

Paul Walsh v Svetoslav Todorov

That’s good news for those who wanted to see the Walsh-Whittingham partnership kept apart. But will they both have enough support to team up once again for a classic final?

Voting will take place on Twitter – follow @stevebone1 to see the polls – from later this evening (Tuesday), running until Wednesday evening. The final will follow on Thursday… well, it is polling day isn’t it?

Kanu

Get voting for your favourite as soon as you can!