Mark O’Mahony has provided a welcome update on his Pompey availability - more than two months after his last Blues appearance.

The on-loan Brighton forward has missed the past 15 games in all competitions after suffering a side strain against Swansea back in November.

His absence - coupled with the knee injury picked up by fellow striker Kusini Yengi the same month - has stretched Pompey’s forward resources to the limit, with Colby Bishop the Fratton Park outfit’s only recognised No9 until the arrival of Australian rookie Thomas Waddingham in January.

O’Mahony, who has scored two goals in nine appearances following his move from the Amex in August, provided the Blues with a huge boost last week by returning to training with his PO4 team-mates.

His return didn’t allow him to feature in the goalless draw with Burnley last Saturday. But he’ll hopefully be in John Mousinho’s plans for this weekend’s trip to Sheffield United following his latest post on social media.

Indeed, pictured while taking part in full training, the 19-year-old posted on social media: ‘Buzzing to be back out there’.

Pompey’s firepower problems

The message was short and sweet. But with 20th-placed Pompey desperate for as much firepower as possible as they approach the final three-and-a-bit months of their Championship season, O’Mahony’s continued progress to full fitness will be very much welcomed by Mousinho.

Since beating Swansea 4-0 on New Year’s Day, Pompey have scored just six goals in eight games. Three of those came in the 3-1 win against Stoke, while the Blues have fired blanks in five of those fixtures.

Rob Atkinson, left, congratulates Thomas Waddingham following his goal against West Brom at the Hawthorns | National World

Substitute Waddingham marked his debut against West Brom by scoring a 90th-minute consolation goal in the 5-1 defeat at the Hawthorns. But Pompey haven’t found the back of the net since, having played both Millwall and Burnley and picking up just one point from those two games.

Potential selection headache

O’Mahony’s impending return coincides with potential debuts for Adil Aouchiche and Kaide Gordon against Sheffield United. Both attackers have moved to Fratton Park on loan from Sunderland and Liverpool respectively, and will add much-needed competition to the Blues’ forward line.

However, their arrivals and O’Mahony’s comeback does pose a problem for Pompey.

The Blues currently have six loanees on their books, but are only allowed to name five temporary signings in a match-day squad. That means one of O’Mahony, Aouchiche, Gordon, Freddie Potts, Rob Atkinson or Isaac Hayden will have to sit out the trip to Bramall Lane - if all are deemed fit enough to feature.

