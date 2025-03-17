Cohen Bramall has admitted he would love to stay at Fratton Park beyond this season.

But the left-back has put talk over a new deal to one side as the Blues focus on maintaining their Championship status.

John Mousinho confirmed last week that he’ll hold conversations in the summer with the 28-year-old as he continues to catch the eye at PO4. Bramall has received plenty of plaudits following impressive cameos against Leeds and Plymouth as well as a classy performance during his first Blues start against Preston on Saturday.

The former Birmingham and Arsenal man has appeared seven times in total for Pompey after penning a short-term deal from Rotherham in January. But he’s becoming a growing favourite among many of the Fratton faithful, who have expressed their desire to keep the full-back beyond this term.

And Bramall has praised the love he’s received at PO4 - insisting it’s a key reason why he wants to stay put on the south coast.

He told The News: ‘I don’t know what to say because every game I’ve played and when I’ve come on, they’ve shown me so much positivity and I’m so grateful for it and I hope I can show them more about what I’m about.

‘I love it here, fans know that and I think everyone knows that I do really love it here. I know I signed a short-term deal but it was a no-brainer for me to come here, it’s a massive club with an unbelievable fan base.

‘It means a lot to me and the confidence they’ve given me since leaving Rotherham - it’s changed my mentality and I'm more than thankful for what they’ve shown me here. It’s a great feeling.’

Competition for a left-back spot heats up at Fratton Park

Of course, the Blues have Connor Ogilvie and Jacob Farrell in their armoury at left-back contracted for next term.

However, attention remains firmly set on maintaining Pompey’s Championship for Bramall, who remains fully focused on his side’s final eight games rather than targeting a new deal.

‘I love it here. I know I haven't played a lot but I’ve got more to show but i’m so grateful for putting on the shirt and playing for the badge. It means a lot to me and we’ll have to see what happens.

‘I’m just thinking about the team and getting three points against Blackburn and then going from there. But I'm not really thinking about contracts and the behind closed door things, I’m just thinking about needing to win - that’s all I care about.’