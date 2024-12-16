Gary Rowett is being touted to become Oxford United’s new boss.

The former Birmingham City and Derby County man is the fancied option for the vacant position at Pompey’s Championship rivals, after Des Buckingham was sacked yesterday.

And both Crystal Palace coach Paddy McCarthy and former Coventry boss Mark Robins are in the running for the vacant U’s position.

The result made it seven games without a win for the U’s and just one success in 15, as they tumble down the Championship table.

Rowett broke clear of the rest of the pack this morning in the betting, becoming clear 2/1 favourite with oddsmakers Betano - shortening to 4/5 at the time of publishing.

The 50-year-old has been out of management, since leaving an interim position with Birmingham City at the end of last position. Rowett took on pundit duties with Sky Sports for Pompey’s 4-0 defeat at Derby on Friday night.

Former Plymouth and Stoke boss Steven Schumacher is next on the betting list at 6/1, with there a significant drop to former Leicester boss Steve Cooper, who is fourth favourite at 14/1.

You can also get odds of 14/1 for Ryan Lowe to succeed Buckingham with John Terry and Alex Neil 16/1 and Wycombe boss Matt Bloomfield 20/1, after enjoying a successful season with the surprise League One leaders.