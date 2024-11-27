Gavin Whyte has revealed a desire to reunite with his family prompted his Pompey exit.

And the man who arrived as a marquee ahead of the Blues’ title-winning campaign has thanked the club for enabling his departure, at the close of the summer transfer window.

Whyte has broken his silence after he left PO4 at the end of August, despite having two years still to run on the three-year agreement signed after leaving Cardiff.

With the winger’s partner and children returning to live in Northern Ireland, the 28-year-old told how he found life difficult away from his family - while his mother’s health was another issue to contend with.

Explaining the reasons’ for his exit to the Belfast Telegraph, Whyte said: ‘Going to Portsmouth was amazing. I was in a great team with a great manager and great backroom staff. It was a good fit for me when I went in.

‘They really wanted to sign me and I was buzzing with that.

‘I enjoyed the first six months and then I wasn’t playing as much and I was getting a little unsettled. I was missing my kids to be honest. My little boy was one and there were times I didn’t see him for eight or nine weeks.

‘My family travelled with me to various clubs for six years when I went across the water and my little girl is eight and she is now in her fifth school. Coming back here (to Belfast) when Alex fell pregnant they sort of settled and loved it. Lily went to school here and it is probably the only school she’s been at that she really likes.

‘I thought it was unfair on my family when they were here, me staying where I was because the right thing was for us to be together.

‘Teddy (his son) was born on the first day of the season and I actually missed that. It sort of just spiralled from there. It was nothing to do with the place or the club because I love every club I’ve been at and am proud of all the clubs I’ve played for and there’s been some big clubs. It was just to do with making a choice about coming back home.

‘I wanted to feel settled and my family to be settled.‘

After moving to England with Oxford six years ago, Whyte has no regrets about returning to Northern Ireland after stints with Hull and Cardiff before arriving at PO4.

He added: ‘It felt important for me to come home in the summer and spend time with the kids and do things that I hadn’t been able to do in the last year.

‘It has been amazing and that’s just the day-to-day stuff like bringing my little girl to school and doing things with the little man. He’s walking now and like our daughter is just brilliant. I’ve also been able to spend time with my mum who was a bit poorly so to come home and be with her has also been important.

‘Since I’ve been back I’ve heard whispers from the odd person saying stuff like “he’s stupid coming home giving up all that” but I’m not giving up on anything. I’ve been over there for several years and had a crack at it. I loved it and being a footballer is the best job you can ever do and I’m proud of it but I can still be a footballer over here. People can say whatever they want, at the end of the day it is about me and my family and being happy.

‘Making the decision I thought to myself I’m going to put my family first. I sort of had it in my mind for about three months. There were some days I was feeling a bit down and was thinking this shouldn’t be happening. When I was getting my move across the water it was all about being a footballer over there, but when you have kids and get older you realise there is more to life. Family is everything to me and I want to be with mine.’

Whyte underlined his appreciation to Pompey, particularly boss John Mousinho and sporting director Rich Hughes for understanding his situation.

He added: ‘Portsmouth were unbelievable. There were some days I was missing my family because I hadn’t seen them for a while and they would give me extra days off. The club was brilliant through Rich Hughes and the manager. I was close with the manager and he understood my family situation.

‘I always knew in my head that I would come home at some stage. It might be sooner than expected but that’s how life works. Things happen for a reason.’