John Mousinho admitted Pompey team news is easy for anyone to acquire in the wake of the Oxford United leak.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And the Blues boss urged supporters from sharing information on social media, which can create a ‘real advantage’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That led to a scenario against Oxford United in October, where a line-up in training ahead of the game was leaked on social media and picked up by their Championship rivals.

He said: ‘When I hear “team leaked” I think someone at Oxford has got hold of our team through an official channel at the club, one of the players has let an agent know or something like that.

‘I’m not playing down the severity of it, but one of the things about our training ground is if you want to come down on a Friday morning and see the team we’re going to select the next day - then pay your membership and come and see it. That’s something that exists here for 98 per cent of games, and there’s never been an issue with it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘If people know the team before hand that’s fine, but if you maybe couldn’t leak it on social media that’d be brilliant.

‘There was one situation last season where a punter then put the team up on Twitter, but it didn’t get any traction maybe because there was a couple of strange selections.

‘There’s nothing we can do about it. We’ve come a huge way in a short space of time getting this facility up to scratch.

‘I think most people who come and work out at Pompey Health & Fitness are Pompey fans and are interested in team news. If you see the team and have a quiet word with your mate at the pub, then that’s absolutely fine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘I don’t think it’s too much of an issue, but the more we can keep things under wraps the better.

‘It’s truly easy to see. You can see both pitches from the gym, if you want to come and have a spy on a Friday morning.

‘There’s nothing we can do, we can’t put blinds up there between the hours of 10am and 11am on a Friday morning. People pay their membership and come in, that’s fine. They are very isolated incidents, but that would be my take on it.’

Mousinho made it clear there are definitely significant advantages to be gained from picking up details over opposition formations and personnel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And the reality is opponents will be looking out for anything that surfaces on social media or any other channels in the public domain, which can help on that front.

Mousinho added: ‘Sometimes keeping the team quiet is a real advantage for us.

‘I’m pretty sure Blackburn would’ve prepared for Kusini Yengi starting and Preston maybe wouldn’t have prepared for Colby being available.

‘Maybe it doesn’t really make that much difference, but when you get the team-sheet it can surprise you.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Sometimes there will be a period where we have to change how we prepped. There could be a different shape or different players.

‘Millwall is a good example. George Honeyman was out of the side and Tom Bradshaw up front, it meant we thought Millwall were going to play a flat two up top, rather than dropping a 10 in.

‘Murray Wallace coming in at centre-half is a different kettle of fish to Jake Cooper and Sam Hutchinson. These things can make a difference, so the quieter you can keep them the better.

‘People are looking on social media. If there’s anything that can make a difference, we’d use it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘It’s great to have that information, because when looking at team selections and tactics it’s really valuable. So you have to be wary of that.’