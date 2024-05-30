Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Fratton favourite and £12m man is available on a free transfer after being released by Newcastle

Pompey fans on social media have been sharing their thoughts on Matt Ritchie being made available for a free transfer by Newcastle this summer.

The Gosport-born ace previously told The News he had unfinished business at Fratton Park after being sold by former Blues boss Steve Cotterill in 2011 after just 11 appearances for his boyhood club. He also said he would love to end career back at PO4.

That has led to much speculation about the 34-year-old’s next move, after eight seasons at St James’ Park and 215 appearances.

Yet it appears the Fratton faithful aren’t anticipating an emotional reunion with the Pompey Academy product, who started one game for Eddie Howe’s side in all competitions last season. That lack of game time in recent seasons, plus his age, go against him, as far as these fans are concerned.

Here’s a selection of the views shared on X, formerly Twitter.

@andrewdarkperry: I'm stunned this is even getting column inches. Completely outside of the profile of what the owners have said we will be signing moving forwards.

@pompeygeorge: We need to recruit players who will (can) play 90 minutes for 46 games a season. I’m not sure he fits that model these days.

@Ali_lance: Will be 35 years old in September and more importantly hasn’t played week in, week out for years now. As romantic as the idea is I cannot imagine he fits in with JM’s vision for the future.

@RyanHudson2009: Spoke to Mousinho about this 12/13 months ago if it would be someone they’d look at, didn’t come across like it would suit the vision him and Hughes have got. Saying that, I think he’d add good experience to the side and dressing room

@tomnm2001: If the desire to play for Portsmouth before retirement is much more important than any salary there's a chance, but he'll be 34/35 as a winger and i imagine the club would put resources into a younger player.

@ChrisDodd12: Not for me. Never ends well.

@Yougetme1: Wouldn't mind it happening, but very little chance methinks as it's not in line with our recruitment model.

@pompeypod: I like MR, but I can't see him returning next season. Maybe as a coach one day.

@PompeyG90: Can’t see it. Would rather us put more energy into younger players… I mean if he really wants to comeback on wages that would meet the financial structure of the first team then maybe it would work. But I can’t imagine we would have plus 32 year olds starting in the champ.