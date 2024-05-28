Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Gosport-born Matt Ritchie has made 215 appearances for Newcastle following his £12m move from Bournemouth in 2016

Matt Ritchie’s eight-year stay at Newcastle United is drawing to a close.

But before Pompey fans start dreaming of a Fratton Park return, The News understands an emotional PO4 reunion for the Blues academy product is not on the cards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ritchie’s anticipated St James’ Park departure, after more than 200 appearances for the Toon, moved a step closer on Friday when boss Eddie Howe opted not to use the 34-year-old in Newcastle’s 8-0 defeat to an A-League All-Stars XI during the club’s post-season tour to Australia.

The Premier League outfit made a host of changes to the side that beat Spurs Down Under last Wednesday. But Ritchie and team-mate Paul Dummett were not called upon for either game as Howe admitted he didn’t want to risk them as they approached the end of their current contracts.

‘They are out of contract. So for obvious reasons, it would have been a big risk with no contract offer for them at the moment,’ said the Toon boss afterwards.

An offer to extend Ritchie’s stay into a ninth season remained a possibility as Newcastle headed home. With a place in next season’s Europa Conference League remaining on the cards thanks to their seventh-placed finish in the top flight, it was believed that both he and Dummett would remain to help the club cope with the additional fixtures a European campaign would bring during the first half of next season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yet, the Toon’s hopes of a second successive season of European football were dashed by Manchester United’s victory over Premier League champions Manchester United in Saturday’ s FA Cup final, with Eric ten Hag’s Wembley winners stealing possession of English football’s last remaining spot.

Missing out on Europe deprives Newcastle of up to £15m in revenue - another factor that will likely see Ritchie assess his options upon the expiry of his contract next month.

The Gosport-born ace previously admitted to The News that he would love to end his career back at Fratton Park, having made 10 appearances for the Blues as a teenager. But that is not something Pompey are believed to be exploring as they prepare for a Championship return.

Despite the Blues offering a new deal to club captain and Ritchie’s former academy team-mate, Marlon Pack, the left-sided attacker doesn’t fit in with the recruitment model Pompey are now operating with as they bring in talent they can harness and develop as assets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad