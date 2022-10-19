Although, the ex-Fratton favourite gave a stark warning to his former side after their recent slump in form.

The defeat extended their winless run to four games in the league after dropping points against Plymouth and Ipswich in previous weeks.

Yet, it’s a massive contrast from their early-season form, which saw them go unbeaten in their opening 10 league fixtures.

This saw Danny Cowley’s men heavily tipped to achieve promotion this season after a six-year stay in the third tier.

But as their form slowly begins to dip, Taylor believes the Blues boss has got the right quality in the dressing room to rediscover their impressive form seen at the start of the campaign.

The 40-year-old knows a thing or two about winning promotion at Fratton Park, playing played a crucial role in Pompey’s 2002-03 Championship title-winning side.

Now, of course, in much different circumstances, the ex-West Ham man insists the play-offs should be at least the bare minimum for Cowley’s team this term.

Taylor told Sky Sports after the Blues’ defeat to Charlton that his former outfit must find a level of consistency in the league but has tipped them to go on and achieve success in League One this season.

‘I think it’ll be the bare minimum which they would’ve set themselves,’ He said.

‘I think Danny would’ve set that looking at the group of players they got.

‘Could they maybe push into the automatics, that’ll be the aim I’m sure as would’ve been the aim for Charlton this season.

‘One thing I do know is that the supporters will be passionate, they'll be hurting but they will want to back their team to get into the automatic positions this season.

‘Is it achievable? I think it is but what they can’t do is put inconsistent performances in because at the beginning of the season when they were winning, they were producing on a weekly basis.

