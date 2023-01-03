While thanking his former boss, the midfielder insisted the players must now take collective responsibility for the Blues’ current situation.

It registered the end of the 44-year-old’s tenure on the south coast after succeeding Kenny Jackett in March 2021.

Cowley guided the Blues to 43 wins in 97 competitive fixtures under his watch but recent form has seen his former side plummet down the League One standings.

A run of just one win in 14 league games has seen Pompey drop to 12th in the table and now sit nine points off the top six.

The News understands the players learnt of his sacking just minutes before the official confirmation of his dismissal on Monday evening.

Joe Morrell has become the first Pompey player to break the silence following Danny Cowley's sacking.

But with Cowley’s tenure now at a close, Morrell became the first player to wish his former boss success and called on his team-mates to rekindle their promotion push.

The midfielder posted on Twitter: ‘Thanks to the Gaffer and Nick for everything, the club is in a better place because of them.

‘The last few months haven’t been good enough and we all take collective responsibility for that.

‘We’re all still focused on achieving what we set out to do this year.’

Morrell arrived in the summer of 2021, joining for an undisclosed fee from Championship side Luton.

The 26-year-old became one of Cowley’s first major signings as Blues boss, having fended off a late assault from Ipswich to secure his signature.

His signing registered the pair’s second spell together after spending a successful period with Lincoln during the 2019-20 campaign.

