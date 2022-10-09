However, Raggett was full of admiration for his fellow defensive partners and put aside any of the criticism thrown at them.

An error from a set-piece allowed Carlos Mendes Gomes to head home an early equaliser having been unmarked in the Pompey penalty area.

Yet, it’s not the first time eyebrows have been raised at the defensive performance after making a number of mistakes in the build-up to goals against Plymouth and Ipswich in recent weeks.

Following Joe Rafferty’s extended period on the sidelines with a stomach muscle injury, Connor Ogilvie has been moved to right-back, while Clark Robertson has surprisingly filled in on the left.

Indeed, this has sparked plenty of questions by the Fratton faithful aimed at Cowley’s selection and the Blues’ skipper continues to fill in at full-back.

Although errors have been a common occurrence in recent matches, Pompey do boast an impressive record which has seen them concede 12 goals in the league this term and have the joint fourth best record in the division.

Raggett though has come to the defence of his fellow partners and has praised the character shown by Robertson to adapt to his new position at left-back.

‘Robbo’s (Robertson) has got really good quality with his left foot and it’s a testament to him that he can play centre-half and at left-back.

‘I played with him at Rotherham as well so I’ve known him for quite some time now and I feel we’ve got a really good playing relationship and we’ve got a really strong defence as a whole here.’

At centre-half, Cowley has favoured the partnership of Michael Morrison and Raggett with the pair starting every League One game this term.

And the former Norwich man admits he’s enjoyed building a new relationship with the ex-Reading man in the heart of the defence.

He added: ‘He’s an experienced guy, he's played the majority of his career in the Championship. He’s been a really good lad and I’ve enjoyed playing with him.