Former Portsmouth Academy chief, ex-Liverpool coach and Nottingham Forest manager Sean O'Driscoll leaves non-league role a month after Fratton Park exit
Former Pompey academy coach Sean O’Driscoll has left his role with National League Weymouth - less than a month after his Terras appointment.
The former Blues youth supremo served the Fratton Park outfit for two-and-a-half years, before announcing his departure in September.
After serving thee-months notice, the former Liverpool coach last month found himself a new role – reuniting with former player Brian Stock to be part of his backroom staff at the Bob Lucas Stadium.
However, after a disastrous run of seven consecutive league defeats under the former AFC Bournemouth and Doncaster defender, Stock was sacked on Wednesday.
And it has since been confirmed that O’Driscoll will now follow the now ex-Terras boss out the door, alongside fellow coach Louis Langdown, who also has Pompey coaching connections.
Before leading the Blues’ academy strategy, the 64-year-old enjoyed spells at Anfield, while also managing the Cherries, Nottingham Forest, Bristol City and England under-19s.
But O’Driscoll’s short spell at the non-leaguers couldn’t aid Weymouth in their quest to enhance their survival hopes, as they remain 21st in the National League table following a 1-0 defeat to Southend on Saturday.
This week’s developments will no doubt have Pompey casting an eye on future developments at the Bob Lucas Stadium.
On Saturday, Haji Mnoga completed a short-term youth loan to Weymouth in a bid to kick-start his season, following a nightmare spell at non-league colleagues Bromley.
The 19-year-old played the entirety of the club’s 1-0 defeat to Southend at the weekend.
But it’s now unclear whether the next Terras chief will be an admirer of Mnoga and hand him the game time Danny Cowley is looking for.
A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron
