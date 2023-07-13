Tractor Boys boss Kieran McKenna was also key to the striker’s permanent switch for an undisclosed fee, with the former Pompey loanee claiming the Northern Irishman is the ‘best’ manager he’s worked under.

Hirst has signed a four-year deal, after spending the second half of last season on loan at Portman Road from Leicester.

His six goals in 21 appearances helped the Suffolk outfit claim promotion back to the Championship, and both club and player were keen for a blossoming relationship to continue moving forward as McKenna & Co seek to make an impact on their long-awaited return to the second tier.

The move will guarantee some much-needed stability for the 24-year-old, who has been loaned out four times over the past three seasons.

Many Pompey fans hoped the front man had finally found a home at Fratton Park, where he bagged 15 league goals over the second half of the 2021-22 campaign.

In fairness, Pompey quickly moved on, with Colby Bishop bagging 24 goals in all competitions during his maiden season at PO4 last term.

George Hirst scored 15 goals in 46 appearances for the Blues during the 2021-22 season.

And so it appears that Hirst has as well, as he was unveiled as Ipswich’s third signing of the transfer window.

Speaking of his delighted with the move, he said: ‘Ipswich has felt like home for the last six months and that’s a big part of why I wanted to come back here so much.

‘The last few months of last season were massive for me, doing what we did as a team, and that was something I wanted to carry on being part of for sure.

‘The reception I got from the fans, players and staff here was brilliant, so I’m delighted to be back here and I’m looking forward to the challenge of the Championship.

‘The manager improved my game massively and he’s probably the best I’ve worked with, both him and his staff, and it helped my development no end. Once you have got that taste you don’t want to go back.