After a frustrating first half of the campaign – a period that produced just two goals in 19 appearances before the turn of the year – the striker transformed his Pompey career and the thoughts of the supporters by notching 13 in his next 26 outings.

That led to demands that the Blues turn his season-long loan from Leicester into a permanent move. Just months prior there were calls to send him back to the Foxes as a matter of urgency.

Yet it’s doubtful whether there would be much clamour for a Hirst reunion now.

Instead, it will probably come down to his comparison of the crowds at both Fratton Park and his latest home – Portman Road.

In a back-handed compliment, the Tractor Boys new boy admitted he enjoyed playing in front of the Pompey supporters – both home and away – because of their numbers and passion.

Yet, he feels that experience has moved ‘onto another level’ since his January switch to Ipswich.

Former Pompey forward George Hirst poses for a picture with a fan before his final game for the Blues at Sheffield Wednesday last April.

As quoted by the East Anglian Daily Times, Hirst said: ‘Playing in front of big crowds at Portman Road was a big reason why I wanted to come here.

‘I enjoyed it at Portsmouth – that gave me a taste of what it’s like to play in front of passionate crowds – but this has just taken it onto another level. It’s been brilliant.’

And it seems the platform of playing in front of big crowds at PO4 is not the only Blues experience the forward is hoping to build on.

With just one goal to his name at the Tractor Boys, Hirst added: ‘The second half of last season was a big for me, starting regularly and scoring a lot of goals.

‘That’s what I’m trying to do here, put my foot down and go and score a lot of goals again. I know I can do it.

