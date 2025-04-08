Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A popular ex-Pompey player has a smile back on his face after a difficult campaign for Crystal Palace.

Joel Ward has admitted he feels ‘very blessed’ after registering his first Premier League appearance of the season following an injury-hit term at Selhurst Park.

The 35-year-old came off the bench to help the Eagles complete an historic win over Brighton. The right-back made a 13-minute cameo as Oliver Glasner’s men were reduced to nine men following Eddie Nketiah’s and Marc Guehi’s respective red cards.

After being brought on by Palace head coach on 89 minutes, there would be 12 minutes of addition time for Ward and his team-mates to hold on. And despite having to fend off a number of Albion chances, Crystal Palace were able to earn a first-ever top-flight double over their bitter rivals.

Indeed, the triumph represented the Fratton Park academy graduate’s first Premier League minutes of the season and his maiden Eagles outing since a Carabao Cup win against Norwich City in August.

That’s because the former Bournemouth loanee had been sidelined since December with a calf injury. The defender returned to the bench for the first time this year against Southampton last week before being called upon in the remaining minutes against Brighton three days later.

And after his first top-flight appearance of the campaign, Ward spoke of his delight at being back in the first-team fold after his injury issues.

He told the Crystal Palace official website: ‘Obviously, it's great to get back out on the pitch. I love what I do and I'm very fortunate and very blessed. I don't take it for granted.

‘These fans mean so much and it's certainly been an incredible journey as well. I've enjoyed every minute and today was just icing on the cake to come on and get an applause and to see the game out, get the three points and make history as well.

‘It (Palace’s first potential league double over Brighton since 1933) had been mentioned, and it was down to us then to execute it. I know we've been close in times over the years, but today there was a certain buzz about the place and we knew that we could get across the line. Thankfully, we've done that, and we go down into the history books.

‘I expect nothing less [than that atmosphere] from these fans. They've done it time and time again, year after year. That's why they get the recognition that they do and they get the plaudits that they do, especially from us players as well.’

Joel Ward enters final months of Crystal Palace contract

After more than 10 years, the Eagles skipper has amassed 364 appearances for Palace, with more than 300 of them coming in the Premier League.

However, his 11-year stay at Selhurst Park could come to a close at the end of the season, with his current contract set to expire this summer.

Ward, of course, came through the ranks at Fratton Park prior to his move to south London in 2012. The Emsworth-born talent registered 96 appearances and scored six goals for the Blues - including a memorable equaliser against Southampton in December 2011.

The defender came through the academy at PO4 along with current Pompey players Marlon Pack and Matt Ritchie, who made an emotional return to the south coast from Newcastle last summer.