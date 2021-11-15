Former Portsmouth midfielder Andy Cannon makes the most of Hull's weekend off to join former team-mate Christian Burgess in away end at Wycombe
It turns out Christian Burgess wasn’t the only recent former Pompey player in the away end at Wycombe on Saturday.
Andy Cannon was also spotted among the noisy 1,420 Blues supporters who made the trip to Adams Park.
And the ex-Fratton Park midfielder will be glad he made the journey after witnessing a battling 1-0 win against the odds and one of Pompey’s best performances under Danny Cowley since his arrival in March.
Unlike Burgess, whose presence resulted in numerous picture requests from fans nearby, Cannon’s surprise visit went slightly under the radar.
However, one fan made the connection after spotting the beany-wearing 25-year-old in the crowd, and was rewarded with a selfie with the now Hull player.
Cannon made 79 appearances for Pompey and scored three goals after arriving for an undisclosed fee from Rochdale in January 2019.
He parted company with the Blues at the end of last season after the Blues released their retained list.
However, speaking to The News shortly after his exit, Cannon revealed his desire to return north was the main reason behind his departure.
Since leaving PO4 and joining Hull, the midfielder has made 10 appearances for Grant McCann’s side – four of which have been starts in the Championship.
He was free to watch his former club in action as the second tier had the weekend off due to the international break.
Five of Cannon’s ex-Fratton Park team-mates started the game against the Chairboys – and it looks like he caught up with a few of them after the game on a night out in London, with the player uploading a picture of himself and Marcus Harness on a night out on Instagram.