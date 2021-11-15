Andy Cannon was also spotted among the noisy 1,420 Blues supporters who made the trip to Adams Park.

And the ex-Fratton Park midfielder will be glad he made the journey after witnessing a battling 1-0 win against the odds and one of Pompey’s best performances under Danny Cowley since his arrival in March.

SEE ALSO: Former Pompey favourite Christian Burgess joins Fratton faithful as he rocks up in Wycombe away end to cheer on Blues

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Unlike Burgess, whose presence resulted in numerous picture requests from fans nearby, Cannon’s surprise visit went slightly under the radar.

However, one fan made the connection after spotting the beany-wearing 25-year-old in the crowd, and was rewarded with a selfie with the now Hull player.

Cannon made 79 appearances for Pompey and scored three goals after arriving for an undisclosed fee from Rochdale in January 2019.

He parted company with the Blues at the end of last season after the Blues released their retained list.

Andy Cannon was spotted among the Pompey fans at Wycombe on Saturday.

However, speaking to The News shortly after his exit, Cannon revealed his desire to return north was the main reason behind his departure.

Since leaving PO4 and joining Hull, the midfielder has made 10 appearances for Grant McCann’s side – four of which have been starts in the Championship.

He was free to watch his former club in action as the second tier had the weekend off due to the international break.