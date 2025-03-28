Former Portsmouth boss caught in alleged Nazi salute storm as ex-Tottenham and West Ham manager brands Thomas Tuchel ‘German spy’
Footage has emerged of Redknapp speaking at a charity event last week in which he makes jokes about Tuchel, when asked what he thinks of the German’s appointment in charge of the national team.
In the video the man, who took Pompey to the Premier League in 2003 before winning the FA Cup five years later, said: ‘I’ll be honest with you, I think he’s a German spy. I’m telling you.
‘Seriously, he’s been sent over to **** us up. He has. I’m telling ya, he’s like Lord Haw Haw in the war – “We have your best soldiers captured’ and all that”.’
Redknapp then says Tuchel has been given instructions to ‘go over and ruin that team’. The comments are met with laughter from the audience, before Redknapp says ‘Ja’ in a German accent before lifting his left arm.
The Times has since reported the gesture wasn’t an attempt to perform a Nazi salute, in the video footage obtained by The Guardian.
The video has been widely shared on social media with Redknapp’s actions drawing criticism, but also picking up a lot of backing.
German comedian on Redknapp video: ‘what a non story’
German comedian Henning Wehn is one of those who's come out in support of Redknapp.
He said: 'What a non-story. Lighten up! If we're not allowed a bit of banter, what's the point of football? Or anything.'
Tuchel is the first German to manage England and third foreign boss, after Sven-Goran Eriksson and Fabio Capello.
The former Chelsea boss has guided The Three Lions to wins over Albania and Latvia in World Cup qualifiers, in his first two games in charge.
