The former Blues striker has headed back to compete in his home country following EFL career

Former Portsmouth star Aiden O’Brien has headed back to his native Ireland, signing a multi-year contract with League of Ireland’s Premier Division side Shelbourne FC.

The ex-Blues striker - whose move is subject to international clearance - was released from Shrewsbury this summer following recent loan stints with Gillingham and Sutton United. The 30-year-old went on to take part in the PFA pre-season training camp this summer, a ten-week course aimed at getting free agents back into the game, with the process having evident success as now he prepares to head back to Ireland following 13 years of EFL football.

O’Brien’s career began with Millwall, where he made 200 appearances over nine years. Following his Den departure in 2020, the striker headed to Sunderland before joining Pompey in January 2022. He quickly became a huge hit at Fratton Park, scoring just 12 days after his PO4 arrival.

O’Brien in action for Pompey in 2021/22 League One campaign

The forward was offered a deal to remain on the south coast, with both the club and fan base hopeful he would stay, but it was reportedly not enough and the Republic of Ireland international ultimately signed with Pompey’s League One rivals Shrewsbury.

Not only will O’Brien bring a wealth of EFL experience with him to Shelbourne, O’Brien’s first international goal for the Republic of Ireland in 2018 would go on to be named the 2018 FAI International Goal of the Year.

Speaking on the announcement of his signing, O’Brien said to Shelbourne’s website: “I am pleased to join Shelbourne FC and embark on this new adventure. This decision was largely supported by the excellent staff and manager who helped me through the negotiation and made sure the deal worked for me and my family. I have heard such good things about the team and can’t wait to be part of it.

Moving to Dublin was a big decision; my grandmother was born there and I had a great relationship with her. It feels like the right decision for me and where I am in my career. I am ready to go and so excited to help bring this club back to where it belongs.”

The club’s manager Damien Duff, a former Chelsea star, has also added his thoughts on the impending arrival of O’Brien, saying: “Important moment, important signing. Exciting times, exciting player. Aiden brings a wealth of experience and quality but most importantly presence, personality, leadership and a stone cold belief. Aiden was desperate to come which I found so refreshing.

“He lives for pressure and responsibility so he has come to the right place at the right time. This signing is a big statement by the club. Time To Rise Again.”

Shelbourne’s next clash is a FAI Cup third round match against Galway United before they return to the league and welcome Bohemians on Friday 23 August.