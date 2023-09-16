Former Portsmouth forward making the most of fresh start at Lincoln as League One award follows Fratton Park exit
Regular football, seven consecutive starts under his belt, already established as a fan favourite at new employers Lincoln, and another goal on the international scene for St Lucia, the 25-year-old certainly seems to have kick-started his career.
Yet it doesn’t stop there for the talented forward, who showed glimpses of what he was capable of at Fratton Park – but just not often enough.
More personal landmarks have accompanied his move to League One rivals Lincoln, with the latest seeing Hackett awarded the Sky Bet League One Goal of the Month award for August.
The former Pompey man picked up the accolade for his strike in a 2-2 draw against Northampton on August 15. Hackett controlled a fizzed in cross-field ball to him on the edge of the Cobblers box with his right foot before unleashing an unstoppable volley with his left that sailed into the top corner of the net.
It was further proof of the undoubted talent the former non-league ace possesses. Unfortunately for those of a Pompey persuasion, those moments were few and far between, with Hackett’s Blues record reading 79 appearances, 11 goals and four assists.
Understandably, the player isn’t thinking of the past now as he revels in his fresh start at Sincil Bank.
Speaking after receiving his reward, Hackett said: ‘I’m really happy to have picked up this award and it means a lot the fans have gone out of their way to vote for me to win it.
‘I’ve settled into the group really well and August was a strong month for us. I think we picked up a lot of good points and made some great progress in the Carabao Cup, too.
‘I was happy to get on the scoresheet as well for Saint Lucia during the international break, and now I’m ready to kick on again for Lincoln and hopefully get a few more nominations before the end of the season!’
Hackett is expected to be in Mark Kennedy’s Lincoln line-up for their home game against Carlisle today.
He’ll then be keen to prove a few of his Pompey knockers wrong when the Imps travel to Fratton Park next Saturday.
The forward made 44 appearances for the Blues last season, scoring six goals. However, only 11 of those run-outs came as league starts.