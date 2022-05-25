Former Portsmouth loanee Miguel Azeez’s immediate Arsenal future decided as Reading eye midfielder

The 19-year-old spent the second half of the season back at his parent club, after his underwhelming temporary spell with the Blues was prematurely ended in January.

Since his unsuccessful tenure at Fratton Park, the midfielder has clearly done enough to remain at the Gunners this summer – with Mikel Arteta wanting to expose him to senior football in Europa League group games next term.

As stated by The Sun, the Emirates chief is ready to maintain his services rather than loan him out as he prioritises finding suitors for high-profile players in a bid to raise funds in pre-season.

This follows the 40-year-old keeping a close eye on the England youth international after his recall.

Upon his return to north London the teenager was often on the bench for first team fixtures, while also being reinstated into Kevin Betsy’s youth team side.

In eight Premier League 2 games from February, he scored once and registered an assist before reclaiming the captain’s armband in a success over Blackburn.

All of which has clearly impressed Arteta, who wants to keep him under his watchful eye for the foreseeable future.

Former Pompey loanee is reportedly set to gain a first team chance with Arsenal next season. Picture: David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

For Azeez, this represents the chance to put his dissatisfying Pompey spell behind him.

Under Danny Cowley he made 10 appearances in all competitions,making only four league starts in five months.

His only goal came in a 3-0 EFL Trophy success over Crystal Palace under-21s, before playing his last match in the dramatic victory over Exeter in January.

This led to the Hale End man to describe his time on the south coast as ‘disappointing’, while his U23’s boss shared the same view.

But despite Arteta’s wishes to keep him, clubs in the Championship haven’t been deterred from igniting an interest in the box-to-box midfielder.

Last week, it was reported by Wokingham Today that Reading are eager to strike a loan deal with Arsenal for their starlet – which would reunite him with his brother, Femi Azeez.

And another temporary deal appears as something that appeals to the Gunner, as he told The Athletic: ‘I want to play the whole season in senior football. Wherever that is, that’s the main goal.’