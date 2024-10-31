The midfielder is attracting attention from four Championship clubs ahead of the January window.

A former Portsmouth target is being eyed by Championship rivals ahead of what could be a battle for his signature in January.

In 2022, Pompey had a £350,000 bid accepted by St Mirren for their midfielder Ethan Erhahon. However, the Scottish club had also accepted an offer of the same amount from Forest Green Rovers. In the end, a move did not materialise but Erhahon did leave the following year to sign for Lincoln City for an undisclosed fee.

Since his move to Sincil Bank, the 23-year-old has played a key role in the first team, making a total of 84 appearances so far and contributing two goals and five assists along the way. After starting the season strong once again, Erhahon is attracting attention from a number of clubs.

TBR Football reported in September that Burnley and West Brom are both keeping a close eye on the Scot’s progress with Lincoln, while Norwich City and Hull City are also in line considering an approach.

However, despite the hefty interest in Erhahon, the player has left a lot to speculate over. The midfielder recently discussed the links to other clubs and has opened the floor for fans to guess whether he will be leaving Lincoln City or not in the new year.

“I have to see what happens in January. Director of football Jez George and people high up at the club sat with me and my agent and said if anyone meets our valuation we’ll have a discussion,” Erhahon said, via the Hull Daily Mail. “There’s no rush to move. I’m happy here and enjoy it.

“As soon as that summer window shut, it was about getting my head down and playing. We all agreed any move would have to be right for me and I wasn’t going to jump at the first offer. In football, you want to go as high as possible, whether that’s through getting promoted with them, or going elsewhere. But we have a great relationship and everything is good.”

Erhahon is currently valued at just €1 million (£837,700) by Transfermarkt but it’s likely Lincoln City would be asking for much more than that if they are to part ways with him, especially halfway through the season. At 23, the midfielder is looking to continuously improve his skill in the engine room. As he now plays mainly in a defensive midfield role, he has admitted that Manchester City star and Ballon d’Or winner Rodri is someone he naturally looks towards.

“Rodri is not just one of the best defensive midfielders in the world, he’s one of the best players. You can see how important he is to Man City and I want to replicate that at Lincoln,” Erhahon recently told The Football League Paper.