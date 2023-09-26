News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Lego scraps plans to make bricks out of recycled plastic bottles
NCIS & The Man from U.N.C.L.E. actor David McCallum dies aged 90
Rishi Sunak 'alarmed' by costs of HS2 project amid Cabinet split
Russel Brand: Met receive number of sex offence allegations
'Cowardly ambush': Boy aged 15 stabbed in the back with kitchen knife
Lucy Letby to face retrial on allegation she tried to murder baby girl

Former Portsmouth winger and one-time Derby, Cardiff and Blackburn target provides update on injury as he nears return

Ronan Curtis has provided an update on his recovery from injury.
By Mark McMahon
Published 26th Sep 2023, 14:00 BST- 2 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The former Pompey winger – who is currently out following an operation on his ACL – uploaded a one-minute, 20-second video onto social media of himself doing a series of drills at the Blues’ Roko training base.

The clip shows him testing his left knee in the gym and out on the grass as his ex-Blues team-mates train on an adjacent pitch.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Republic of Ireland international also wrote on X, formerly Twitter: ‘Near the 7th month maker (sic) never felt so good looking forward to the next couple months #RC’.

Most Popular

The post on Monday followed calls from sections of the PO4 faithful for the winger to be handed a new Fratton Park contract.

Despite remaining at Pompey for the purpose of his rehabilitation, Curtis is no longer a club employee, having turned down heavily reduced terms upon the expiry of his previous Fratton Park contract in June.

Some fans believe he warrants an improved offer, though, especially as summer signing Anthony Scully looks set to sit out the rest of 2023 with a knee problem.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Curtis remains ahead of schedule as he recovers from the ACL injury he sustained in the 3-1 win against Bolton back in February.

Former Pompey winger Ronan CurtisFormer Pompey winger Ronan Curtis
Former Pompey winger Ronan Curtis

A December comeback was initially pencilled in. And while there will be a need to remain cautious, there will be a hope that an earlier return date can be set.

Pompey head coach John Mousinho told The News earlier this month that there was still a chance Curtis could revive his Blues career.

He said: ‘We’re certainly not ruling that out (Curtis having a Pompey future).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

‘The club and Ronan were apart on where they see it, but my take was it would be nice to have Ronan for another year to see if he could come back.

‘We obviously couldn’t work that out, but my opinion on that hasn’t changed.

‘If you can Ronan Curtis back fit and firing then he is a real asset.’

Curtis has been linked with the likes of Blackburn, Derby, Bristol City, Cardiff and Hibs in the past.

The Irishman is the Blues’ highest scorer of the 21st century following 57 goals in 226 appearances.

Related topics:Ronan CurtisCardiffBlackburnPortsmouthBluesFratton Park