Oxford United boss Des Buckingham felt there was a sense of karma over Pompey’s critical spot-kick miss at Fratton Park.

But former Premier League referee, Dermot Gallagher wasn’t in agreement with the U’s head coach as he added his opinion to the debate over the decision today.

John Mousinho’s side failed to make the most of the early spot-kick award by referee Lewis Smith in Saturday’s 1-1 draw, as Elias Sorensen’s weak effort was easily saved by Jamie Cumming.

That proved pivotal with Pompey having to settle for a share of the spoils, after defender Will Vaulks was adjudged to have handled the ball after a touch from striker Christian Saydee.

Buckingham was emphatic in his assessment of the situation after the game, as he told the Oxford Mail: ‘It wasn’t a penalty, so I’m glad he saved it. I said as much to the fourth official.

‘It was a very harsh penalty, especially when I look at the ones that have gone against us at Bristol City, and then the two or three that maybe weren’t given to us at Luton the other night.

‘The outcome is probably the right thing to happen, but Jamie still needs to go the right way and make that save.’

The discussion over the big talking point was still continuing today, as Smith’s call was placed under the spotlight on Sky Sports’ regular Ref Watch segment.

There former top-fight official Gallagher had his say, with the expert pundit indication he felt the decision was the right one.

He told Sky Sports: ‘His arm’s too high.

‘He will say it (the ball being struck) is very, very close but his arm is above his head. You’d say why would you have your hand that high?

‘It’s a tough one, that’s why it’s the referee’s call but you can see his arm blocked (the ball). It’s very, very close but he (the referee) has gone on the position of the arm.’

It wasn’t a unanimous decision from the Sky Sports panel, however, with former Liverpool man Stephen Warnock fighting Vaulks’ corner.

He added: (The decision is) harsh. If you actually look at the movement he goes to clear the ball.

‘Naturally your arm goes into that position to clear the ball, that (Vaulks’ arm going above his head) is the balance.

‘If you see his reaction, straightaway he’s like “not a chance” because he knows that’s a natural position. I know it’s arm above the head - but not for me (a penalty).’