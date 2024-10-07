Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It’s a list which was always going to stir passionate debate in the partisan world of football.

But the game seems to have united in one common sentiment, as the best stadium atmospheres in British football were ranked: where’s Fratton Park on the list?

And their verdict has left plenty of fans from different clubs scratching their heads at the outcome.

It’s not necessarily their own teams failing to make the cut which is drawing a strong response, with the one consistent theme: why hasn’t the grand, old girl made the cut?

Fans from clubs such as Everton, Sheffield United and Sheffield United are among those to say just that amid hundreds of comments on the subject.

And even followers of Southampton put aside their rivalry with the Blues to acknowledge it was an error that Fratton Park’s bearpit atmosphere wasn’t named.

It was Liverpool’s Anfield which was picked as first choice in front of Celtic Park, with Newcastle’s St James’ Park third and Rangers’ Ibrox fourth.

Leeds’ intimidating Elland Road was fifth with Goodison Park (Everton) sixth, The Den (Millwall) seventh, Molineux (Wolves) eighth, Turf Moor (Burnley) ninth and City Ground (Forest) 10th.

Here’s what football fans from across the game had to say about Fratton Park not featuring.

*turns Southampton FC supporting mind off for a second* To be fair Portsmouth deserve a shout. Small stadium but they create a lot of noise in there. One thing they all got in common tho is they're old style grounds, these new stadiums seem to take the soul out the club. Aaron Staples

Tell me you've never been to Fratton Park without telling me you've never been to Fratton Park.... Ian D. Lake

I'm a Saints fan and I'm surprised Fratton park isn't there. We may hate each other but for one thing, their fans make a hell of a lot of noise. Richard Nicholson

Fratton Park should definitely be in this list. A ludicrous omission. George Bransby

I've never been to Fratton Park but my son has when he was in the Navy told me it's the best atmosphere he's experienced after a Goodison derby game of course. Andy Hurley

Portsmouth not in the top 10 makes the list irrelevant Frank Bartlett

Celtic Park 100% best atmosphere then got to be St James Park Newcastle old Trafford Manchester Anfield Liverpool then looking around Leeds Villa, Forest, Derby, Pompey, Crystal Palace, Sunderland Sean Flynn

Fratton Park should be there. Daniel Bailey

Blades were at Fratton Park last week They create some atmosphere there to be fair Steve Turner

How is Fratton Park not on this list, they were selling their ground out in League Two. Jay Cooper