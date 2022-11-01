Former Spurs youngster ready to repay faith shown in him by Portsmouth following work with on-loan West Brom ace

The Spurs Academy product believes he has the qualities and maturity that can serve the club well following his arrival on a free transfer in the summer.

But the 21-year-old is willing to be patient as he continues to adjust to live at Fratton Park and learn from first-choice stopper Josh Griffiths.

Oluwayemi is likely to be handed just his fourth appearance for the Blues tonight when they play host to AFC Wimbledon in the Papa John’s Trophy.

It and the Hampshire Senior Cup are currently his best bet of getting match minutes under his belt, with on-loan West Brom keeper Griffiths Cowley’s undisputed No1.

Yet the Londoner isn’t too concerned by that at the moment.

He knows there’s areas of improvement in his game that requires his attention.

Advertisement Hide Ad

No2 Pompey goalkeeper Josh Oluwayemi

But Oluwayemi is working hard to make the necessary progress and is confident of being able to step up if and when required.

Speaking ahead of the Dons game, the keeper said: ‘I’ve been at Tottenham all my life as a kid, I’ve learned values and matured at Spurs.

‘Coming into a club like Pompey, it’s taken me a while to adjust and feel comfortable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘But for me there wouldn’t be a better bunch of lads and coaching staff to help gel me into the first-team environment.

‘Me and Josh just push each other day in, day out, there’s definitely some qualities that I'll look to bolster myself.

‘I think he’s a top goalkeeper.

‘Me being in my position isn’t a knock on myself, it’s where I’m at in my career and I’ve got belief in myself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘But I have to be patient and at the right time my chance will come and I have to be ready when it does.

‘The job of a number two is to be ready when you’re called upon, you can’t go and think about other things, you have to get your head down and be ready.’

Despite having injury concerns, Pompey are likely to make a number of changes for their Trophy game against Wimbledon.

A win tonight would see them finish top of the Southern Group B table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yet only a point is needed to guarantee a spot in the last 32.

Getting to the knockout stages could hand Oluwayemi additional playing time while he waits on his first-team opportunity.

And with that comes yet more ambition.

‘It’s a big opportunity for me because I want to go far in it,’ he added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Nothing is promised, nothing is given and we have to earn the right to win.

‘A big club like Pompey, the aim is to win the competition.