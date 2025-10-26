Pompey disappointed in Championship defeat to Stoke City, with fans having plenty to say about the atmosphere, Conor Chaplin, Colby Bishop and back-to-back Fratton Park defeats. Here’s a selection of views from X, formerly Twitter.

That one’s on Mousinho, IMHO. Chaplin and Bishop out of position and anonymous. And, unless Williams was struggling with a knock, replacing him with Devlin was shortsighted and, ultimately, fatal #Pompey @Bunkybowers

Fratton Park looks like MK Dons after 85 minutes

Stoke just showing us how to defend really. When did we become a fan base worried about getting out the car park. Ground looks like MK dons after 85 minutes. Conor Chaplin where are you @jgreen18_

Fortress Fratton for the away sides. Bullied Stoke and Coventry off the park last season. Didn’t lay a glove on either of them this time around #pompey @Bedraggled_

Atmosphere from minute 1 was appalling btw. Fortress Fratton really ain’t it this season, it’s pretty quiet @ryanlewis79

Afternoon to forget for #Pompey, (won’t be hard to) not sure Stoke were much better. Tough to play with 2 STs when both Yang & Chaplin’s instinct is to tuck in. Kirk lively but raw, Bishop lacking service. Not to mention fans just not making Fratton a horrible place to go anymore @DrabbleMatt

That’s disgusting Stoke were awful and we were even worse. Why can’t we play the ball in the floor? What has happened to creativity? At this rate we are going down. @methers78

Missed easy chances, conceded out of absolutely no where when massively on top and then didn’t recover. You can live with getting beat by Coventry but that’s a poor Stoke team you’d expect to beat at home. Terrible week #pompey @Samalaaarr

Can’t ignore the fact that Conor Chaplin has been below par since he returned to #Pompey But, you don’t sign him to play out of position & not utilise his talents. The wider issue is that Pompey have failed to solve the RW issue this summer & are still feeling the effects now. @_JLWilson

Kirk and Matthews sliding door moment for Pompey

Pompey thoughts - classic case of 'if you don't score when you're on top'. Knew what was coming when the early 2nd half pressure came to nothing. I like Kirk, he helps Bishop get more involved. Can't wait for fully fit Murph. Last ssn Cov & Stoke at home yielded 6pts, 7 goals. @stevebone1

And that was your #Pompey sliding doors moment. Murphy great ball to Kirk…miss. Stoke score off an own goal minutes later. I want Chaplin to do so well….but he’s not giving us anything. Every game you can see why Ipswich loaned him out. @PompeyGNR

If Kirk scores this within minutes of Murphy coming on we go on to win the game Instead Stoke go up the other end and Mathews nods it into his own net and we lose, Pompey innit @PompeyTom83