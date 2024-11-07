Pompey fans on social media have been sharing their thoughts on Pompey’s strategy ahead of the January transfer window.

Our Facebook has been inundated with supporters expressing their views on the subject, after the Blues’ hierarchy made their position clear on potential incomings at the Portsmouth Supporters’ Trust AGM on Wednesday night.

Eric Eisner spoke on transfers during his and chairman Michael Eisner’s 10-minute pre-recorded video address to those gathered inside Fratton Park’s Victory Lounge. He insisted the club would stick to it’s long-term strategy, with additional support coming from loans in January.

Meanwhile, sporting director Rich Hughes reassured the Fratton faithful there’s money to spend on permanent signings in the new year as Pompey face a fight to remain in the division.

It’s a topic fans have understandably leapt on as concerns about the Blues’ summer transfer business persist.

So here’s what they’ve been saying as the January transfer window looms on the horizon.

Mikey Williams: Good investment players are the players available to keep us in this league. Not to sell on at a later date for profit making there name in league 1. Good luck finding them and convincing them to sign in January. This should have been done in the summer.

Nik Anthony: Let's just hope that Rich does his homework between now and the start of the window and signs players as soon as it opens, rather than waiting until midnight on the last day, which usually leads to signing players nobody else wants!

Louis Bennett: You said that in the summer and we spent pocket change. Most of which was on Kamara who so far looks a waste because of the unwillingness to give him minutes. We needed proper players with know-how, not players that will, if we’re lucky, be good in 2/3 years when we’re back in league 1. Summer you had to show your ambition, January you’ll be picking up scraps again because of our league position. Hard to attract anyone when you’re rock bottom and unwilling to pay over the odds.

David Hirst: The criteria needs to be a player, preferably defenders and goalscorers, who will make a difference and help to keep us in the Championship - end of. P.s The "investment" strategy is not working.

Rob Thompson: You need good ready to go Championship players now, not good investment for the future…!

Darren Nixon: Very well having money to spend but it MUST be on the correct players. Players for the future is all well and good but you need experience at this level to go with it.

Lorraine Wells: It’s about spending it wisely- we need quality players! A striker ready to go on January 1st! Get Joe Morrell resigned!

Dave Pine: Should of bought properly back in the summer. When you take a look at our rivals who got promoted they are getting results. Buy cheap buy twice!

Paul Spencer: I think an experienced striker is a good investment as it may help us stay up this season, forget about the future buy for the now.

Gary Adams: 6 points adrift as of last night! All to little to late I fear, come January And let's be honest, who's going to want to come to us when league one beckons?

Karl Hodgkins: Everyone was singing their praises in the summer, I know things haven't quite gone to plan, but one good end of career striker could make the difference, a teddy sherringham/paul merson type

David Kingswell: Sadly it’s obvious no one knows what is a “good investment “ at this level of football by our summer purchases. League 1 here we come.

Seb Perkins: After your recruitment in the window, I have no expectations whatsoever. Your strategy failed massively and now JM is working with the resources you gave him.

Andrew Hussey: January is going to be too late. Should have done MUCH better in the summer.