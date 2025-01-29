Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Alex Neil said he was ‘delighted’ with the way his Millwall side dealt with Pompey on Tuesday night - especially after the Blues prioritised the game for their Championship survival bid.

Yet the decision backfired. Pompey suffered their first Fratton Park defeat since the end of October as the visitors ran out 1-0 winners; only three of the five who were rested against the Baggies were fit enough to feature against Millwall; while visiting keeper Liam Roberts was barely tested as the hosts struggled to break down their opponents on what proved to be a disappointing night.

There was further frustration at the final whistle, with Pompey subsequently remaining entrenched in a relegation battle and passing up the opportunity to put daylight between themselves and the bottom three.

But with the Blues were licking their wounds post-match, Neil was particularly pleased that Pompey’s pre-game plans come up short.

Speaking to londonnewsonline, he said: ‘I did think they (Pompey) played well. They dominated the game. It is difficult when you come away from home. They rested five players at the weekend going to West Brom and put them all back in the team (note - incorrect) tonight – they have obviously planned this game as even more important for them.

‘From that perspective, for our boys to dig in the way they did and get the result – defend their box the way they did – I was delighted.’

Millwall’s pre-match plans pay off

Neil also revealed his own preparations for the match paid off. He anticipated the Blues’ pressing game from the back would leave them exposed defensively - and that’s exactly what happened in the 40th minute when Mihailo Ivanovic was allowed to race through on goal and beat keeper Nicolas Schmid for the only goal of the game.

Mihailo Ivanovic chips the ball last Nicolas Schmid for Millwall's winner against Pompey at Fratton Park | Getty Images

Neil added: ‘We spoke about how they were going to swing off the backline and we were going to end up one v one as a striker and the space was going to be in behind – so make sure you get the timing right.

‘Ra’ees’ (Bangura-Williams) pass was unreal. It splits the defence. Mihailo goes straight through and he had a lot of time to think about it – because he gets in behind quite early. Sometimes as a striker you want one or two steps and then finish. Whereas he has probably got to travel 15 yards with the ball.

‘Your mind can play tricks on you at that point. To keep his composure and just lift it over the keeper’s shoulder, what it does show is the confidence he has currently got – how he is playing and contributing to the team.’

Pompey, who remain two points above the relegation zone, face promotion hopefuls Burnley at Fratton Park on Saturday. Rob Atkinson missed the defeat to Millwall because of illness. Jordan Williams - another one of the five rest for the trip to the Baggies - suffered a hamstring injury when he was brought on in the second half at the Hawthorns. Pompey are awaiting the results of a scan before learning the true extend of the defender’s injury.