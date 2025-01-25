Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Guy Whittingham believes John Mousinho had every right to rotate his team for Saturday’s Championship trip to West Brom.

Leaping to the defence of the Pompey boss after he made five changes to his starting XI for the game at the Hawthorns, the Blues legend said Tuesday night’s home game against Millwall was always going to be the more important of the two fixtures.

And he reinforced his opinion by claiming Pompey’s Championship survival will ultimately come down to the number of points the Blues accumulate on home turf come the end of the season.

Mousinho’s team selection for the WBA game has come under criticism after his much-changed side lost 5-1 to register their sixth straight Championship defeat on the road and their seventh in all competitions.

The loss saw Pompey drop to 21st in the table, two points above the drop zone, as key players Callum Lang, Rob Atkinson, Josh Murphy, Freddie Potts and Jordan Williams were all rested and took their place amongst the substitutes.

All five are expected to start Millwall’s visit to PO4 on Tuesday night as Pompey go in search of their seventh home win in eight games.

Whittingam believes such changes were needed if the Fratton Park outfit are to continue their current impressive home form.

Hosts West Brom says themselves 4-0 up at half-time on Saturday

The former Blues player and manager told BBC Radio Solent: ‘That seems to be the way Portsmouth are going to stay in this league - by winning their home games,

‘Two or three occasions away from home, John Mousinho, with the schedule, has rotated the squad and not played his best XI, but I think, in my own personal view, he’s got the right to do that.

‘It’s vital that some players are given the chance to rest so that they are at their best at Fratton Park because that’s where the points are being gained at this moment in time.’

He added: ‘I think if you look at it first of all from a point of view - were they expecting to home here and get a good result in terms of a win or a draw? If you’re at full strength, then maybe.

‘I think it was always going to be tough with the changes he’s made. It does put a bit more pressure on the home game against Millwall in midweek because of the size of the scoreline, but that was always going to be the more important game.’

The last time Pompey lost at home was against Sheffield Wednesday on October 25. Since they they’ve defeated Preston North End, Bristol City, Coventry, Swansea, Middlesbrough and Stoke, and drawn against Norwich, as they’ve amassed 19 points from a possible 21.

That has seen them give themselves a fighting chance of remaining in the Championship, especially as they’ve accumulated just seven points from a possible 45 on their travels to date.