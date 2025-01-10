Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

John Mousinho has ruled out signing another central defender in the January window.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The head coach is convinced the Blues are well stocked for the position following last week’s arrival of Rob Atkinson on loan from Bristol City.

Atkinson could make his Pompey full debut at Wycombe tonight (7.45pm) in the FA Cup, with Ryley Towler and Tom McIntyre in contention to start alongside him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marlon Pack is suspended, while Conor Shaughnessy and Regan Poole are closing in on their returns following injury.

John Mousinho has ruled out signing any more central defenders in the January transfer window. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

And Mousinho believes that pool of five centre-halves - plus Pack - now possesses enough numbers and talent to help Pompey remain in the Championship.

He told The News: ‘We’re not looking at any more central defenders. I think we are okay there, barring anything we think might be a decent-enough investment longer-term.

‘We are never going to shy away from that, but it is certainly not a priority at the moment. We have strengthened an area where we need to strengthen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘We will keep monitoring the injuries, but, if we do get the injuries back, for example, Conor Shaughnessy and Regan Poole, we should be okay. That is not necessarily for Wycombe, but it is going to happen shortly, I hope.

‘We would then have Conor, Regan, Rob Atkinson, Tom McIntyre and Ryley. That’s five centre-backs covering those spots plus Marlon can play there.

‘I think we have the quality too, look at the players we still have to come back.’

In addition, Pompey also have summer signing Ibane Bowat sidelined for the season following a knee injury collected in training.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The outlook is rather brighter for Shaughnessy, who is expected to resume training next week after not featuring since August.

Mousinho added: ‘Shaughnessy was given a contract extension after his excellent season and could be every inch a Championship player, I still have that belief.

‘Unfortunately he’s only played two games before becoming injured, so we’re looking forward to having back in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read More Struggling ex-Newcastle striker departs Portsmouth after just five months at Fratton Park

‘When Regan has been at his best in the side, he certainly looked like he’s really comfortable at the level.

‘To be honest, when anybody has played there and been on top of their game, they have looked right at it and at home in the Championship.

‘We have enough competition there. We know about Rob at his fittest and at his peak - and got glimpses at Sunderland - so I think we’ve got a really strong department there.’