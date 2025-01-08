Portsmouth boss’ key Regan Poole injury update amid fears of another lengthy lay-off

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

John Mousinho has allayed fears Regan Poole is facing another lengthy stint in the treatment room.

And the Pompey boss has explained a refusal to put a timescale on the defender’s return has nothing to do with more incoming news of a fitness blow.

Poole has missed the past six games, after coming off at half-time of the 0-0 Fratton Park draw with Norwich City last month, with a hamstring issue. That decision was viewed as precautionary, but the Welshman has since suffered a related calf problem which has delayed his return.

Mousinho today gave the latest update over the central defender with the 26-year-old expected to be back available for selection shortly after his training return.

And the Pompey boss was clear it’s far from the bleak injury scenario over Poole some were fearing.

He said: ‘With Regan, it’s all related because with ACLs the knee is strong and has the graft in there. The recurrence rate is much lower ACLs than they used to be because of how they do the surgery, but you do take a bit of tendon from the hamstring to make the graft and that has a knock-on effect.

‘We’re loathe to put a timescale on it because we’ve been stung this season when players don’t come back in time. It’s not the fault of anyone’s, it’s just that there’s been a setback here and there.

‘The second Regan is back and training we’ll say. He’ll certainly be quicker in terms of that training time than Shaughs, for example. It’s not that (a nightmare scenario) at all.’

Mousinho accepted Poole’s latest absence was a cause of angst for everyone connected with Pompey - none more than the player himself.

He added: ‘He’s frustrated, he wants to play. If you look at the games he played before this period of injury, he was excellent against Bristol City and the first half against Norwich.