'Fully deserved' - Coventry City return to winning ways ahead of Portsmouth trip

Pompey are back in Championship action next weekend

Coventry City boss Frank Lampard has said their win against Hull City on Saturday afternoon was ‘fully deserved’ as he prepares to take his side to Fratton Park next weekend to face Pompey. The Sky Blues beat the Tigers 2-1 at the CBS Arena.

They fell behind in the first-half after Joao Pedro struck for the visitors before the interval. However, they fought back in the second-half to earn all three points.

Pompey’s upcoming opponents are sat in 15th place in the Championship table. They are 10 points off the play-offs and six above the drop zone.

Speaking after their win over Hull, Lampard told their official club website: “They did really well all aspects if there’s a negative it’s that we didn’t take our chances to make the game feel different but when it does feel different through their one chance in the first half it becomes a mental thing of keep playing and doing the right things.

“We did a lot of the right things that I’ve spoken about in the last two weeks we’ve been together and going into this game, off the ball against West Brom, there were something’s we needed to correct, and the players did it. I’m really happy and pleased for them as a group because I know that was a tough game and they fully deserved to win.”

In terms of being behind at half-time, he said: “I felt the same as them, I’d seen we played through them so easily and quickly and we created so many chances on the side and in the box, so I know that can be a bit soul destroying when you don’t get what you deserve and that’s probably happened a few times here.

“So that becomes a mental issue, and my message was keep doing the same things and don’t get bored of doing them. Stay calm and build well and play through them like we were doing and don’t result to going long or breaking up the game and I thought they did that so full credit to them.”

On Ephron Mason-Clark’s form, he added: “He’s done it. He’s a talented lad and I was aware of his talents coming in and he is a really nice and humble lad, and he wants to work. All I’ve done is given him the opportunity and a bit of information, not loads.

“Him arriving in the six-yard box, it takes time to get that skill, and he’s managed to do that for all his goals. The assist is absolute top level, so these are first steps together, but he has to take the credit for that and since I’ve come in he’s been in top form and I think there’s more to come.”

Coventry turned to Lampard after deciding to sack Mark Robins. Pompey are in the drop zone along with Hull and Plymouth Argyle. John Mousinho’s side were beaten 4-0 away at Derby County on Friday night and will be eager to bounce back with a victory over the Sky Blues.