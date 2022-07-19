That’s after the Pompey boss failed to mention the 24-year-old in quotes attributed to him following the announcement of Josh Oluwayemi’s signing.
Former Spurs youngster Oluwayemi has joined the Blues on a one-year deal following a successful trial, with the club having the option of another 12 months.
He’ll act as No2 to Josh Griffiths, who arrived on loan at Fratton Park from West Brom last week to be first choice at PO4.
In fairness, that move signalled the end of Bass’ time at Pompey.
Yet Oluwayemi’s arrival pushes Bass even further towards the exit in search of regular first-team football, either on loan again or on a permanent deal, with the Pompey academy graduate now in the final year of his contract.
Already, the Blues have received a bid from Crawley for their one-time No1, while Exeter are also reportedly keen.
Where Bass – who wasn’t in the Pompey squad for Saturday’s game at Gillingham – goes remains to be seen.
However, it appears Cowley is already planning for a future without him.
Welcoming Oluwayemi to the club, the manager spelt out exactly what the keeper will bring to his ranks and why he’s a good fit with Pompey.
But when mentioning the options he now has at his disposal and who goalkeeping coach Joe Prodomo is looking forward to working with, there was a noticeable absence.
Cowley told the club website: ‘Josh had a great footballing education with Tottenham and has amazing athleticism.
‘He’s an incredible shot-stopper and is also good with his feet, so we’re delighted to bring him to the club.
‘We’ve got Josh Griffiths and young Toby Steward, and he’s another player who our goalkeeping coach Joe Prodomo is looking forward to working with and helping to develop.
‘There is plenty of potential and he is exactly the sort of promising player that our club is looking to sign.’
Bass has come through the ranks at Pompey, making the bench as a 15-year-old in 2015.
However, he’s never really been able to nail down the No1 jersey, making 41 first-team appearances – 18 of which have come in the league.